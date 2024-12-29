Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 9% yields! 2 cheap dividend shares to consider for a £1,800 passive income in 2025!

9% yields! 2 cheap dividend shares to consider for a £1,800 passive income in 2025!

Looking to supercharge your passive income? These high-yield heroes could be just what you’ve been looking for, says Royston Wild.

Posted by
Royston Wild
Published
| More on:
Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The London Stock Exchange can be a great place to shop for dividend shares. It’s home to scores of mature companies with strong balance sheets and a long-standing culture of paying large and regular dividends.

Here I’m exploring some of the best income stocks for investors to consider buying in the New Year. Here are two of my favourites:

Dividend shareDividend yield
Care REIT (LSE:CRT)8.9%
The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LSE:TRIG)9.1%

Despite the UK’s great reputation for passive income, dividends are never, ever guaranteed. What’s more, broker forecasts can fail to match reality if earnings disappoint.

That said, if current estimates are correct, a £20,000 lump sum invested equally in these stocks will provide an £1,800 second income in 2025.

I’m confident that they’ll meet current dividend forecasts. And that’s not all. I’m expecting them to steadily grow their dividends over time too.

Take care

Britain’s elderly population is booming. According to Office for National Statistics data, the number of people aged 85 years and over will almost double between 2020 and 2045, to 3.1m.

This provides an enormous opportunity for care home operators like Care REIT. By extension, it also means investors can expect a large and growing dividend income over time.

You see, real estate investment trusts (REITs) have to pay at least 90% of annual rental earnings out to shareholders. So when times are good, they can deliver impressive passive income streams.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

At nearly 9%, the dividend yield on Care REIT shares sail past the FTSE 100 average of 3.6%. But this isn’t the only reason it’s grabbed my attention as a keen value-seeker.

At 79.9p per share, the trust also trades at a 30.8% discount to its estimated net asset value (NAV) per share. This reflects the impact that higher interest rates have had on asset values more recently.

There’s no guarantee that the Bank of England will keep reducing base rates from here. But a broad drop in inflation suggests they could, which in turn could see Care REIT shares rally to narrow this discount.

Renewables giant

My final selection is The Renewables Infrastructure Group. Like the aforementioned REIT, it trades significantly below its NAV per share.

In fact, at 83.4p per share, its discount is almost identical, at 30.5%.

The group also has substantial structural opportunities, in this case growing demand for clean energy. While renewables policy in the US could be less favourable under the returning President-elect Trump, TRIG’s focus on the British Isles and Mainland Europe gives it protection from this threat.

I also like the company’s diversification across wind, solar, and battery assets, which allows it to generate power across the seasons. Finally, the fact that two-thirds of predicted revenues over the next decade have a fixed price per megawatt hour provides earnings (and therefore dividends) with extra visibility.

Keeping wind turbines and solar panels working can be an expensive, earnings-sapping business. And especially so as the number of extreme weather events rises. However, I still believe TRIG could be an excellent dividend stock to consider for 2025 and beyond.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Renewables Infrastructure Group. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

