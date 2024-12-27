Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 top S&P 500 growth shares to consider buying for a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2025

3 top S&P 500 growth shares to consider buying for a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2025

Edward Sheldon has picked out three S&P 500 stocks that he believes will provide attractive returns for investors in the long run.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

This year, lots of S&P 500 stocks have produced big gains. Plenty of shares I own that are in this stock market index have risen more than 30%.

Looking ahead to 2025, I expect this index to be a source of opportunity for investors again. With that in mind, here are three S&P 500 growth shares to consider buying for a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Amazon

Starting with a Big Tech play, I like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) right now. It has done well this year (rising around 50%). However, I think the uptrend here has legs.

One reason I’m bullish is that after years of cost-cutting, Amazon is on a growth drive again. Recently, it has been rolling out some incredible artificial intelligence products designed to help customers build their own AI applications.

It has also entered the AI chip space, and recently launched its high-powered ‘Trainium 3’ product. These chips could be popular given that Nvidia’s chips are both very expensive and supply-constrained.

Now, a risk is a slowdown in consumer spending. Today, a large chunk of Amazon’s revenues still comes from online shopping.

With the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio under 40, however, I like the risk/reward set-up. I’ve made the stock my largest holding.

KLA Corp

2024 was a mixed year for companies in the AI chip ecosystem. While Nvidia (which designs chips) did really well, a lot of companies that specialise in chip manufacturing equipment didn’t.

Given this lack of performance in the chip manufacturing equipment space, I think there could be some opportunities here for 2025. And one stock I like is KLA Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC).

This company specialises in technology that helps to ensure chip quality and production efficiency. So, the way I see it, it’s a good ‘picks-and-shovels’ play on the semiconductor industry.

That’s not the only reason I like it though. I’m also attracted to the earnings growth and the valuation. For the year ending 30 June 2025, Wall Street expects earnings growth of a high 30%. Meanwhile, the P/E ratio here right now is just 20.7, which is not high.

Now, I’ll point out that KLA generates around 20% of its revenues in China. So US export restrictions are a risk.

I believe the company will do well in the years ahead though. That’s because it plays a crucial role in the chip industry.

Nasdaq

Finally, I like the look of Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) as we head towards 2025. It operates stock market platforms and also offers solutions in relation to data, indexing, analytics, and regulatory technology.

There are a few reasons I’m bullish here. One is that as the operator of the tech-focused Nasdaq index, it should do well as the tech industry continues to grow.

Another is that there’s a good chance that the IPO market will heat up next year. This could lead to more revenue for the company.

Finally, the stock is trending up and the valuation looks attractive. Currently, the P/E ratio is under 25.

Of course, in the short term, a meltdown in the financial markets or the tech sector could lead to share price weakness. Taking a long-term view, however, I think the shares have tons of potential.

I’ve just bought a few for my own portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ed Sheldon has positions in Amazon, KLA, Nasdaq, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Nasdaq, and Nvidia. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Growth Shares

Can the red hot Scottish Mortgage share price smash the FTSE 100 again in 2025?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Scottish Mortgage share price moved substantially higher in 2024. Edward Sheldon expects further gains next year and in the…

Read more »

Inflation in newspapers
Investing Articles

2 inflation-resistant growth stocks to consider buying in 2025

| Stephen Wright

Rising prices are back on the macroeconomic radar, meaning growth prospects are even more important for investors looking for stocks…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why I’ll be avoiding BT shares like the plague in 2025

| Stephen Wright

BT shares are currently around 23% below the average analyst price target for the stock. But Stephen Wright doesn’t see…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

5 Warren Buffett investing moves I’ll make in 2025

| Christopher Ruane

I’m planning to channel Warren Buffett in 2025. I won’t necessarily buy the same stocks as him, but I’ll track…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why 2025 could be make-or-break for this FTSE 100 stock

| Stephen Wright

Diageo is renowned for having some of the strongest brands of any FTSE 100 company. But Stephen Wright thinks it’s…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 massive Stocks and Shares ISA mistake to avoid in 2025!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones kept making the same investment mistake in 2024. Now he aims to put it right when buying companies…

Read more »

Value Shares

Can Lloyds shares double investors’ money in 2025?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Lloyds shares look dirt cheap today. But are they cheap enough to be able to double in price in 2025?…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How realistic is the 10%+ dividend yield from this FTSE 250 stock?

| Alan Oscroft

The FTSE 250 is brimming over with forecast dividend yields of 10% and even higher as we head into 2025.…

Read more »