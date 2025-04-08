Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 10 UK shares that are 50% or more off their 52-week highs

10 UK shares that are 50% or more off their 52-week highs

These UK shares have been hit hard. And Edward Sheldon believes there could be some opportunities for those with a long-term mindset.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A lot of UK shares have been hammered in recent weeks as global stock markets have plummeted. According to my data provider, over 100 FTSE 350 stocks are currently trading 30% or more below their 52-week highs.

Here, I’m going to highlight 10 UK stocks that are sitting a whopping 50% or more below their 52-week highs at the moment. Could there be some buying opportunities to consider here?

10 stocks that have been smashed

In the table below, I’ve highlighted the 10 shares from the FTSE 350 index that have fallen the furthest from their 52-week highs. It’s an interesting mix of stocks – there’s a mining company, a housebuilder, a technology company, a bank, and much more.

Stock% below 52-week high
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings67%
Vistry64%
THG64%
Ferrexpo62%
JD Sports Fashion61%
Glencore55%
Kainos54%
4imprint53%
Close Brothers52%
Dr Martens52%

Now, there are a few stocks on that list that I’ll be steering clear of. Automotive business Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings is one example. It’s an unprofitable company that has a history of disappointing investors. Its shares have been locked in a nasty downtrend for a long time.

But there are a few names that look interesting to me and that I believe could be worth considering (for the long term) at current levels. One is JD Sports Fashion (LSE: JD.). It sells athletic footwear and apparel and operates globally today.

Worth a closer look?

JD Sports Fashion shares look really cheap right now. With the consensus earnings per share (EPS) forecast for the year ending 31 January 2026 sitting at 12.2p, the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is only 5.2 at the current share price of 64p – that’s a low valuation.

Of course, that EPS forecast is likely to be too high. Realistically, JD’s business is going to take a hit from tariffs as it now has a lot of US exposure (it will potentially face higher wholesale prices from retailers like Nike).

It could also take a hit from an economic slowdown. In a recession, consumers tend to hold off on buying discretionary items like trainers.

But even if we were to slash the EPS forecast by 50% to 6.1p, the stock still looks cheap! That would take the P/E ratio to 10.4, which is not a high valuation for a company with plenty of long-term potential in a world where people are exercising more and dressing more casually.

Now, I’ll point out that buying today is risky. While the shares have fallen a long way in recent months, they could have further to fall.

Tomorrow, the company is set to provide a company update in which it will provide some guidance and an update on its medium-term plan. This could lead to share price volatility — the stock could rise but could also fall.

Taking a five-year view, however, I think the stock has potential. After all, trainers aren’t likely to go out of fashion any time soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in JD Sports Fashion. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Kainos Group Plc and Nike. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

I was wrong about the Tesla stock price!

| James Beard

Tesla stock's been affected more than most by ‘Liberation Day’. But our writer has other concerns about Elon Musk’s company.

Read more »

Investing Articles

What’s happening to the Rolls-Royce share price now?

| Alan Oscroft

The Rolls-Royce share price has taken a knock from US trade tariffs, but it's still gained more than 50% in…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

Could IAG’s share price surge over the next year? These analysts think so!

| Royston Wild

IAG's share price has sunk, reflecting growing concerns over the impact of trade wars on airline profits. Is this a…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Apple shares last week is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Apple shares are down 18% over the past week. It’s a truly phenomenal downward movement, but investors may want to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are shares like Tesco a safe haven for investors?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sees a lot to like about Tesco shares. But does he see them as a safe heaven in…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

The 2025 stock market sell-off could be a once-in-a-decade opportunity to build wealth in an ISA

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

If a long-term investor has cash sitting in an investment ISA, now could be a good time to put some…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Is now a good time to start buying shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Stock market turbulence can be alarming, but it can also offer opportunity. Our writer considers whether now could be the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Hunting for passive income? These falling insurance giants offer 10% yields

| Dr. James Fox

The UK insurance sector is typically a good place to look for attractive dividend yields. Dr James Fox details two…

Read more »