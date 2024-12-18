Down 21% and with key investors pushing for a break-up of this FTSE firm, is now the time for me to buy?

Member Login
This FTSE 100 stock fell after revenue guidance was reduced, but this may mean a bargain to be had. So, should I buy the shares?

Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE 100 firm Smith & Nephew’s (LSE: SN) shares are down 21% from their 1 August 12-month high of £12.46.

Such a fall raises the possibility to me of a bargain to be had.

Why did the stock fall?

Much of the price drop followed 31 October’s Q3 results release. These saw the firm reduce its 2024 underlying revenue growth guidance to “around 4.5%” from 5%-6% previously.

And the key reason for this was the ongoing rollout of China’s Volume Based Procurement (VBP) programme. This is a scheme in which the government bulk-buys drugs through a tender mechanism aimed at securing the lowest prices.

For Smith & Nephew, this means that maintaining and then increasing profits will require higher production as prices fall. This will take time, and before then its revenues in the country will fall. The VBP effect is likely to continue into 2025, according to the firm, and remains a principal risk for it in my view.

What about the non-China business?

Otherwise, in the Q3 results, overall revenue rose 4% year on year to $1.412bn (£1.11bn). Orthopaedics revenue increased 2.3%, while Sports Medicine & Ear, Nose and Throat jumped 3.9%. Advanced Wound Management revenue was 6.5% higher.

Consensus analysts’ estimates are that Smith & Nephew’s revenue will grow by 5% a year to the end of 2026. Its earnings growth to the same point is forecast to be 22.7% each year.

Revenue is the total money a business receives, while earnings are the remainder after expenses. And it is earnings growth that ultimately drives a company’s share price and dividend over time.

Are the shares now a bargain?

On the key price-to-sales stock valuation measure, Smith & Nephew trades at just 1.9. This is bottom of its competitor group, which averages 3.

This comprises EKF Diagnostics at 2.2, Carl Zeiss Meditec at 2.3, ConvaTec at 2.8, and Sartorius at 4.8. So, it is a bargain on that basis.

The same is true on the price-to-book ratio, with Smith & Nephew presently at 2.1 against a competitor average of 3.4.

To nail down what this means in share price terms, I ran a discounted cash flow analysis. Using other analysts’ numbers and my own, this shows the stock to be 39% undervalued at its current price of £9.81.

So a fair value for the shares would be £16.08, although they may trade lower or higher than that.

What’s my verdict?

Following the Q3 results, there had been rumours of major shareholders pushing for a break-up of Smith & Nephew supposedly to unlock value.

The firm’s chairman Rupert Soames scotched these on 14 November stating that the firm’s strategy “encompasses all three of our business lines”.

If he had not done this, I would never consider buying the stock. I can do without this sort of damaging break-up talk driving the share price lower for longer.

That said, unhappy investors may continue to push for a break-up. And as it is, I am focused on high-yield stocks and Smith & Nephew returns just 3.1% a year. If it was not for this, I would seriously consider buying shares in the firm for its strong earnings growth potential. This should push the share price and dividend much higher over time, I think.  

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Smith & Nephew Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

