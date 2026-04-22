Here’s what fresh legal news could mean for Lloyds shares

Jon Smith digests the latest news about the UK car loan scandal and outlines what it means for Lloyds shares, but also why investors need to take a step back.

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Despite the Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) share price rising 36% in the past year, the stock is down 1% in the last three months. Part of this is due to ongoing uncertainty around the UK car loan scandal and subsequent compensation arrangements. Based on fresh news out today (22 April), Lloyds shares could be in for futher volatility. What’s going on?

Talking through implications

The scandal revolves around lenders (like Lloyds) paying commissions to car dealers, which incentivised dealers to increase interest rates without properly telling customers. This in itself isn’t new news. Lloyds has already set aside about £1.95bn to cover potential payouts to customers who may have been overcharged. Across the whole industry, the bill could hit around £9.1bn, with banks like Lloyds responsible for a big chunk.

The fresh news is that Lawyers working for a consumer group are preparing to take the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to court in the pursuit of higher compensation. They claim the £9.1bn fee massively shortchanges victims.

Coming the wake of the earlier — and expensive — PPI scandal, this could provide a headache for Lloyds for a few reasons. Firstly, the legal dispute drags proceedings on longer, keeping the cloud of uncertainty over the stock. Further, it delays payouts to drivers that were expected to be sent this summer. Finally, there’s the potential that if the legal dispute by the consumer group is successful, the actual compensation due could increase, negatively impacting Lloyds earnings.

Taking a step back

So far today, Lloyds shares are flat. This shows me that investors are taking the news with a shrug. If there was genuine worry here, the stock would have knee-jerked lower.

It’s important to appreciate that even though the provisions set aside by the bank are in the billions, it’s a manageable figure. The business generated a profit of £4.76bn in 2025. This gives some perspective on the hit, in that it’s not something that risks putting the bank out of business.

Further, we don’t know yet if the FCA is definitely going to be taken to court, or the timescales involved. Until there’s more clarity, the headlines need to be taken with a pinch of salt.

The bottom line

I think it’s too early for investors to take the news seriously. Lloyds shares will be impacted further down the line if it becomes likely that higher compensation will be needed. But until that time, the stock is influenced by other factors. For example, higher UK inflation could push up interest rates this summer, which would benefit the bank. Let’s also not forget that Q1 results are due out next week.

On that basis, I’m not making any moves relating to the stock today, but it’s a story to keep monitoring.