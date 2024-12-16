Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » An investor who put £5,000 into Nvidia stock in 2022 could have this much now

An investor who put £5,000 into Nvidia stock in 2022 could have this much now

Nvidia stock has made a lot of people rich over the past few years, as demand for the AI chip maker has eclipsed the competition.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Two years ago, in mid-December 2022, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock was priced at $18. At close on 13 December 2024, the price was up to $134.

That’s a seven-bagger and then some. And it would have turned £5,000 invested exactly two years ago into more than £37,000 today. Or a £20k ISA allowance could now be worth £149,000.

The question is, what happens next? A continued boom or a bust? There are arguments both ways, and I think both hold water.

What AI profit?

All the big tech companies (and many others) are piling into artificial intelligence (AI) development as if there’s no tomorrow.

I get nervous when I think back to the dotcom boom of 1999-2000. Yes, the internet was clearly going to be a revolutionary thing. But so many back then couldn’t see where the actual profits were going to come from.

And when I see both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq soaring, my nerves tingle just that bit more.

A couple of months ago, Jeff Remsburg from InvestorPlace said: “Beware extreme investor sentiment. It’s often precisely when the market begins shifting in the other direction.

And the European Central Bank warned us just a few weeks ago of a possible AI stock bubble, which could burst if bullish expectations aren’t met.

AI revenues to soar?

Right now, some forecasts are putting AI revenues north of $1.3trn by 2032, up from the modest $128bn expected for 2024. That’s a long way out though, and I wonder how much of it is largely guesswork.

Still, even if we don’t know how well the big players can turn their massive AI investments into profits, at least Nvidia is making big profits today. It’s got to be the ultimate in ‘picks and shovels’ investments, supplying the seemingly unstoppable AI gold rush.

But the reaction to Nvidia’s latest earnings report causes me some concern. In its third quarter, the company recorded a 94% year-on-year rise in revenue, with earnings per share up 111%.

Both revenue and earnings beat expectations, but the share price fell back — presumably, the company didn’t beat expectations enough.

Fair valuation

The next place I turn is Nvidia’s stock valuation. Forecasts suggest a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 47 this year, dropping to 25 by 2026.

By Nasdaq standards, that looks cheap. Tesla, for example, has an eye-watering P/E of 210 for the current year, down to 116 by 2026 forecasts. Nvidia’s P/E valuation is only around the same level as Amazon‘s, and that’s not really a ‘jam tomorrow’ company.

Purely on this fundamental valuation measure, I’d say Nvidia looks potentially cheap for a world-leading tech stock that’s already making fat profits.

But then I think of its market capitalisation of $3.2trn, and the nervousness creeps in again.

What next?

So what might £5,000 invested in Nvidia today be worth in another two years? Taking the stock valuation in isolation, I could be bullish.

But the threat of an AI bubble bursting is too much for my blood pressure. I’m not going to buy it or try to predict what might happen next.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Nvidia, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 predictions for 2025

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon's been thinking about the outlook for the FTSE 100 index (INDEXFTSE:UKX) in 2025. Here are some of his…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing For Beginners

Something big just happened in the UK stock market

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through some data he's just found, which could indicate a positive change of sentiment for the UK…

Read more »

Growth Shares

4 rate cuts in 2025? Here’s the potential impact on the Lloyds share price

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the Lloyds share price could struggle due to rate cuts in 2025, but flags up some…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Is Tesla a bubble stock waiting to burst in 2025?

| Alan Oscroft

After not really going anywhere in the last couple of years, the Tesla stock price has started reaching for the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

An investor who put £5,000 into Rolls-Royce shares in 2022 could have this much now

| Alan Oscroft

Rolls-Royce shares have performed stunningly well since the last stock market crash. But we've had many more FTSE 100 winners…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Investors could get an 8% average dividend yield from these FTSE 100 shares!

| Paul Summers

Passive income isn't guaranteed. But our writer thinks these FTSE 100 shares should generate a chunky dividend stream to make…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

A 7% yield and down 6.5%! Ahead of the Direct Line takeover, is now the time for me to buy more Aviva shares?

| Simon Watkins

Aviva shares have struggled to stay above £5, even after news of the intended takeover of a key rival insurer.…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Down 10% but with 20%+ a year earnings growth projected, is it time for me to buy this FTSE 100 stock?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 stock has dropped on three main factors, but this doesn't necessarily mean it's undervalued. I've taken a…

Read more »