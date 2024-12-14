Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » With P/Es below 8, which of these FTSE 100 shares should investors consider?

With P/Es below 8, which of these FTSE 100 shares should investors consider?

The following FTSE shares are on sale, trading at rock-bottom earnings multiples. But which could be the better buy for bargain hunters to consider?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

These FTSE 100 shares both carry rock-bottom valuations. Which would be the better option for investors to research and think about buying?

Barclays

The Barclays (LSE:BARC) share price has rocketed 70% over the course of 2024. It’s an ascent I feel leaves it vulnerable to a sharp correction during the new year.

The Footsie firm’s soaring share price comes despite a series of challenges in the near term and beyond. Firstly, it may struggle to grow its loan book in the event that — as appears increasingly likely — the UK economy endures further low growth.

In this climate it can also expect a rise in domestic credit impairments, adding extra pressure given the high level of US card delinquencies. Total bad loans came in at £1.3bn between January and September due to problems across the pond.

Falling interest rates could help reduce credit impairments and stimulate loan demand. But this will come at the expense of net interest margins (NIMs) which are already pretty thin.

The biggest threat to Barclays’ share price however, could be thumping financial penalties related to motor finance. The Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) probing claims that Britain’s lenders mis-sold car loans by paying unlawful loans to motor retailers.

Signalling the threat to banks’ profits and capital ratios, FCA general counsel Stephen Braviner Roman predicted total costs could exceed £30bn. He also said that the episode could end up as expensive as the payment protection insurance (PPI) scandal earlier this century.

This eventually cost the banking industry £53bn in fines.

Today, Barclays shares trade on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 6.8 times for 2025. However, I’m not tempted to buy the bank even on this valuation.

HSBC Holdings

HSBC‘s (LSE:HSBA) another FTSE 100 bank trading on a rock-bottom P/E ratio. For 2025, this sits at just 7.7 times.

It faces some of the same near-term challenges as Barclays. More specifically, this includes a combination of weak services demand and growing loan impairments as China’s economy struggles and contagion spreads to its other core Asian markets.

There may also be fresh turbulence caused by its exposure to the Chinese real estate market. To date, it’s endured write-downs exceeding $3bn due to the country’s spluttering property sector.

Yet despite this, I believe HSBC shares may be worth serious consideration. This is because, unlike Barclays, the bank’s focus on emerging markets could deliver spectacular returns over time.

In Asia, demand for financial services is expanding rapidly as population and wealth levels increase. Analysts at Statista think the continent’s banking sector will grow at a compound annual rate of 5.8% between now and 2029.

HSBC has an excellent chance to capitalise on this as well. It’s investing heavily in fast-growing digital banking, while it’s also spent billions to improve its wealth management and commercial banking divisions in the region.

The bank hopes that splitting its operations into ‘East’ (Asia and the Middle East) and ‘West’ (traditional markets like the UK and US) will help accelerate growth in the region too.

Both Barclays and HSBC offer up risks to investors. But, on balance, I think the potential for long-term gain makes the latter bank worth a close look. And especially at today’s prices.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

5 Warren Buffett investing habits that could help build wealth in 2025!

| Christopher Ruane

Warren Buffett's been investing successfully for many decades. Our writer shares a handful of his approaches that he'll be using…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can investors consider buying £1 for 60p with this FTSE 250 investment trust?

| Stephen Wright

Harbourvest Global Private Equity's a FTSE 250 private equity firm trading at 60% of its NAV. And investors are pushing…

Read more »

Young Woman Drives Car With Dog in Back Seat
Investing Articles

2 UK shares investors should consider keeping on a tight leash

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

These UK shares seem to have robust long-term tailwinds, but they’re also tackling headwinds that could result in less-than-impressive investment…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock’s down 21% since I bought! Have I made a BIG mistake?

| James Beard

FTSE 100 stocks are supposed to be less volatile. But our writer recently purchased one that’s making him question this…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Will the stock market rise in 2025, and how high could it go?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The stock market's up by double digits, but can it maintain its momentum in 2025? And which stocks should investors…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

If an investor puts £750 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA, here’s what they could have in 10 years

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon looks at how Stocks and Shares ISAs can help build wealth and also highlights some investment strategies to…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

1 US penny stock I’m avoiding like the plague

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This medical penny stock's trying to capture a $100bn market opportunity after recently receiving FDA approval. But personally, I’m not…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£5,000 in savings? Here’s how to try and turn that into a £500 passive income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian outlines how a £5,000 lump sum investment could potentially transformed into a £500 passive income stream within as…

Read more »