Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Investing For Beginners » 2 FTSE 100 stocks with major red flags I’m avoiding for 2025

2 FTSE 100 stocks with major red flags I’m avoiding for 2025

Jon Smith talks through a couple of FTSE 100 shares that he believes could underperform the broader index in the coming year.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Even though I expect the FTSE 100 to perform well at an index level next year, this doesn’t mean I think all constituents will. In fact, there are members with some red flags that have recently made me concerned. Here are two examples I’m being careful about.

The oil outlook

The first one is BP (LSE:BP). Over the past year, the share price is down 15%.

Some of this drop has been caused by weakness in the oil price. At the start of this month, I flagged up the US Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) November energy outlook report. The forecasts didn’t indicate any significant rally in the oil price if we fast forward to this time next year.

Given that BP is one of the major global oil and gas producers, revenue is impacted by the market price of oil. So if the forecast is correct and oil prices don’t increase much next year, revenue might be impacted.

Further, Q3 results showed the weakest underlying replacement cost profit for the firm since Q4 2020. This measure of profit is one that the business uses as a key metric to measure performance. Part of this was due to weaker refining margins, as well as a slowdown in global oil demand. This doesn’t bode well for 2025.

BP shares could surprise me next year. If other areas of the business such as natural gas, biofuels and renewable energy perform well, this could help to offset other divisions.

Potential headaches

Another company I’m cautious about is Barclays (LSE:BARC). This might surprise some given that I owned Barclays shares until relatively recently. However, over the past month or so there have been some developments that I’m a little bit worried about.

For a start, the ongoing FCA investigation into potential mis-selling of car finance is attracting more and more attention. This doesn’t just impact Barclays, but the size of total potential sector fines could run into the tens of billions of pounds according to analysts. It’s not the only reputational impact for the bank, with news last month of Barclays being fined £40m for reckless deals during the last financial crisis.

Further, the Q3 results showed that net interest income is starting to stall as interest rates begin to drop. In the first nine months of this year, net interest income fell by 1% versus the same period in 2023. Looking ahead, I expect at least three interest rate cuts from the UK in 2025. This should act to further reduce the income the bank makes.

The fact that the stock is up 84% over the past year shows that these concerns haven’t put investors off so far. Despite the rally, the price-to-earnings ratio is only 9.54. Therefore, some might still see this as a cheap stock to consider…. but not me.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing For Beginners

Investing Articles

Can the stock market bull run continue in 2025? Here’s what the experts say

| Harvey Jones

After a strong run for the stock market many investors are looking forward to further success next year. Harvey Jones…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

3 ways to try and build a bulletproof ISA

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains factors such as allocating funds to defensive stocks as a way to try and smooth out volatility…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

21% potential gains? Here’s the 2025 forecast for the BT share price

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a look at the consensus BT share price target for next year from analysts and adds in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I aim for a million by holding just 10 shares?

| Harvey Jones

Can Harvey Jones aim for a million in his ISA pot by investing in a broad-based portfolio of around 20…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

2 UK stocks to consider buying to build wealth after 40

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines a growth share and an income idea that show how UK stocks can be used to grow…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are cheap shares better?

| John Fieldsend

Do cheap shares make a better option for investors compared to higher valuation alternatives? Here are the findings of a…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Where might the AstraZeneca share price go in 2025? Here’s what the experts forecast

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The AstraZeneca share price is down almost 20% since September! What’s behind this drop, and where do analysts think the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Where could the Legal & General share price go in the next 12 months? Here’s what experts think

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Legal & General share price is looking dirt cheap, with forecasts predicting double-digit growth in 2025. But is it…

Read more »