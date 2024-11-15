Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » After falling 28% my favourite growth stock looks dirt cheap with a P/E of just 9.6!

After falling 28% my favourite growth stock looks dirt cheap with a P/E of just 9.6!

Harvey Jones wonders whether the sell-off in his favourite FTSE 100 growth stock is a dire warning or an opportunity to buy more at today’s lower price.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Just a few weeks ago I celebrating my decision to load up on FTSE 100 growth stock JD Sports Fashion (LSE: JD) in January.

I snapped up shares in the trainer and sportswear retailer at a 20% discount, after the board issued a profit warning following a disappointing Christmas trading period.

I’d been waiting for this opportunity for donkey’s years. Every time I checked, the JD Sports share price seemed to be leading the pack, and I felt I was missing out. This was my long-awaited shot at glory.

Why has it fallen out of fashion?

The danger with buying shares on bad news is that there could be worse to follow. When a momentum stock hits the wall, there’s no guarantee it will pick up the pace again.

But after a few ups and downs, JD looked well set. By September, I was up almost 30% and going for gold. I expected further gains as the cost-of-living crisis eased and consumers had more money to spend.

JD Sports is expanding in the US via the recent acquisition of Hibbett, with 700 new stores planned in four years. Once the presidential election was out of the way, I anticipated more excitement stateside too.

I’m not celebrating today. The JD share price peaked at 159.7p on 17 September. Today, it’s down to 116.75p. That’s a peak-to-trough drop of 26.9%, wiping out all my early paper gains.

The shares are down 16.25% over 12 months and 49.13% over three years. JD is no longer leading the pack, but trailing it.

The group partners with major international brands, notably Adidas and Nike. Unfortunately, Nike has had a dismal run. Its stock hit a four-year low in the summer as sales slumped, and that dragged JD down too.

Is this former FTSE 100 darling still worth buying?

On 2 October, JD posted a 2% increase half-year profit to £405.6m, beating expectations in a “challenging and volatile market. It didn’t help. Worse followed.

In her Budget on 30 October, Chancellor Rachel Reeves hiked employers’ national insurance contributions, slashed the thresholds at which they pay it, and lifted the minimum wage by an inflation-busting 6.7%.

This will hit JD hard from April as it’s the UK’s 19th biggest private sector employer with almost 80,000 staff, many on the minimum wage. Chairman Andrew Higginson, who also chairs the British Retail Consortium, went on the attack saying the increases were “too much to bear”.

But JD will have to bear it. And so will I. I’ve waited too long to buy this stock, and I’m not going to sell after one setback. The question is whether I buy more.

Today, JD looks good value trading at 9.64 times earnings. It looks even better value judging by a price-to-sales revenue ratio of just 0.6. That suggests I’d pay just 60p for each £1 of sales JD makes.

If I didn’t hold JD, I’d leap on this chance. But I have a pretty big stake so I’ll sit tight and wait for better days. I think they’ll come, given time.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in JD Sports Fashion. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nike. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Senior woman wearing glasses using laptop at home
Investing Articles

With UK share prices dipping, I’m considering two opportunities in penny stocks

| Mark David Hartley

A market dip has presented opportunities in UK shares, particularly in cheap penny stocks. With bargain prices across the board,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 promising British value stocks I’d consider for a Stocks & Shares ISA next year

| Mark David Hartley

Despite the recent slowdown, the Footsie is still packed with exceptional stocks and shares. Here are two our writer would…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d target £10k passive income a year by investing just £100 a week

| Alan Oscroft

Think we need to be rich to retire on a solid passive income stream that we don't have to work…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

My favourite income stock is suddenly 20% cheaper and yields 7.26%! Time to buy more?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has just seen the gains on his favourite FTSE 100 income stock largely wiped out as the shares…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 stock market mistakes I’d avoid

| Ben McPoland

Our writer explores a trio of things that can trip up investors who are new to the stock market. Each…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Just released: our top 3 small-cap stocks to consider buying in October [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Small-cap shares tend to be more volatile than larger companies, so we suggest investors should look to build up a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How I’d use an empty Stocks and Shares ISA to aim for a £1,000 monthly passive income

| Alan Oscroft

Here's how using a Stocks and Shares ISA really could help those of us who plan to invest for an…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This FTSE stock is up 20% and set for its best day ever! Time to buy?

| Ben McPoland

This Fool takes a look at the half-year results from Burberry (LON:BRBY) to see if the struggling FTSE stock might…

Read more »