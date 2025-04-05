Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » In my opinion, this FTSE growth stock looks set to soar over the next 5 years!

In my opinion, this FTSE growth stock looks set to soar over the next 5 years!

Our writer thinks this UK growth stock could benefit from the current excitement surrounding artificial intelligence applications.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:
Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Looking at the YouGov (LSE:YOU) share price performance in recent times, it seems difficult to justify my belief that the data and analytics technology group is a growth stock. Since April 2020, the value of the company’s shares has fallen 51%. Much of the damage occurred in June 2024, when it issued a profit warning.

Then and now

However, from a financial and operational perspective, the company’s unrecognisable from when it floated in April 2005.

During the year ended 31 July 2005 (FY05), it reported turnover of £2.9m and an operating profit of £961,000. In FY24, revenue was £335m and the company disclosed an adjusted operating profit of £49.6m. Since IPO, earnings per share has increased from 5.8p to 29.4p.

Using these figures, it does appear to meet the definition of a growth stock.

But the group’s recent troubles have dented investor sentiment. The stock now trades on 10 times its historic earnings. This is roughly half of where it has been over the past three years or so. This seems cheap to me and could be a good opportunity for investors to benefit from a stock that has much to gain from the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

The fourth industrial revolution

In 2024, the global AI market was estimated to be worth $279bn. By 2030, it’s expected to grow to $1.8trn.

YouGov already employs AI in a number of its offerings. Those who closely followed the UK general election last year will have heard of the multi-level regression with post-stratification (MRP) opinion polls produced by the company.

But politics is a small part of what the group does. The fact that 3.7bn people were entitled to vote in national elections in 2024 didn’t materially affect the company’s performance.

In fact, the group has three divisions – Data Products (a subscription-based model), Research (client-specific projects), and Consumer Panel Services (household purchasing data available in 18 European countries).

And all of them provide the data that many AI applications require to be effective.

Encouragingly, these services can generate very high margins. The same set of data can be sold to thousands of clients at very little additional cost.

Possible challenges

But there are risks. With a market cap of £350m, the company’s still relatively small. Its shares are traded on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) where liquidity can be poor. A number of companies have recently announced plans to de-list, claiming their AIM valuations don’t reflect the true value of their businesses.

And although President Trump’s tariffs don’t affect the company directly, should there be a wider economic downturn, spending on data is one of the first things that companies might cut.

Indeed, the company’s cautious about its immediate prospects. It’s predicting “modest revenue growth” for FY25. And it says “trading conditions remain challenging reflecting the current macro-economic backdrop”.

I’m not expecting an immediate rebound in the YouGov share price. It often takes time to rebuild confidence after a profit warning. But it’s operating in a sector that should grow over the longer term. Therefore, I think it could be an excellent stock for those investors who like to look beyond short-term price volatility.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended YouGov Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

Why hasn’t its 9.9% yield boosted the Phoenix share price?

| Christopher Ruane

Phoenix Group has a dividend close to double digits, but saw a weak share price performance in recent years. Christopher…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

With average 10% yields, these mid-cap FTSE shares could supercharge a passive income portfolio

| Mark Hartley

Some of the best passive income gems can be found on the UK's smaller indexes like the FTSE 250 and…

Read more »

A coin being dropped into a piggy bank
Investing Articles

As the Barclays share price tanks 19% in 2 days, is this a great buying opportunity?

| Andrew Mackie

As a trade war sends the Barclays share price into a tailspin, Andrew Mackie steps back to look at the…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Is Fundsmith Equity still a good choice for a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2025?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Many Britons hold the Fundsmith Equity fund in their Stocks and Shares ISAs. Is this still a good move? Edward…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Nvidia stock is down 24% this year. Time to buy the dip?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has been eyeing Nvidia stock as a potential addition to his portfolio for a while. Is a recent…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

Down 25% since January, this resilient dividend stock’s catching my eye

| Stephen Wright

Maintaining the UK’s rail, water, and energy infrastructure isn’t the most exciting business. But it has made this a solid…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Prediction: Unilever to outperform the FTSE 100 over the next 12 months

| Stephen Wright

The FTSE 100 has made a strong start to 2025, but Stephen Wright thinks a popular dividend stock could be…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I just bought this legendary S&P 500 tech stock for my ISA, 27% off its highs

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This S&P 500 stock has tanked over the last month and Edward Sheldon has snapped it up for his portfolio…

Read more »