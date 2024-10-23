Member Login
I think these FTSE 100 shares could rocket in November

I think these FTSE 100 shares could rocket in November

Things could get tricky for some FTSE 100 stocks as we approach the budget. But Paul Summers thinks some might still manage to do very well next month.

Paul Summers
Paul has been teaching in higher education since 2007 and also holds the CFA Society's Investment Management Certificate (IMC). A Terry Smith-influenced quality investor, Paul is a fan of companies boasting seriously high returns on capital. He always reinvests his dividends.
Abstract 3d arrows with rocket

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Taking into account any fallout from a ‘painful’ budget, November could turn out be an ‘interesting’ month for our biggest companies. But I reckon some FTSE 100 shares still have the potential to do very well.

The recovery’s on!

Housebuilder Persimmon (LSE: PSN) already takes up a position in my Stocks and Shares ISA portfolio. And, so far, it’s been very kind to me. The share price has climbed 65% in 12 months and 16% since January.

No doubt a lot of this momentum’s come as a result of inflation coming down. This has allowed the Bank of England (BoE) to begin cutting interest rates. Since then, property sales have climbed 29% year-on-year, according to Rightmove‘s house price index.

With UK inflation falling to a lower-than-expected 1.7% in September, I suspect BoE governor Andrew Bailey and co will announce another cut next month. So there could be (a lot) more upside ahead for Persimmon.

Too far, too soon?

A positive trading update from the business on 6 November might also move the needle in the right direction. Any improvement to the expected number of full-year completions will probably go down well. Back in August, the firm said that it was looking at 10,500, or so. This was already at the top end of its previous guidance.

But what I want and what I get might be very different. Any sector-related announcements from chancellor Rachel Reeves on 30 October could reverse sentiment. There are rumours the increase in the stamp duty threshold — brought in by the previous government — will not be extended, for example. That would add thousands of pounds to the average home purchase.

However, I always intended to hold my shares for the long term. If other investors get nervy in November, I may buy more.

Turnaround titan

Also reporting next month is retailer Kingfisher (LSE: KGF). Based on the performance in 2024, the news should be pretty encouraging. The share price has jumped 30% so far, partly due to the company lifting the bottom end of its annual profit outlook. If the latter’s raised again in November, things could get even better.

While not the bargain it once was, I wouldn’t say the stock’s overpriced on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 15 either. The 4% dividend yield‘s attractive too.

So why aren’t I reaching for that Buy button?

A favourite with shorters

One concern is that trading can be very cyclical with home improvements easily postponed in tricky economic times. Even bad weather’s enough to put someone like me off visiting B&Q.

Out of interest, Kingfisher said in September that demand for big ticket items continued to be weak. Will this dramatically improve as we move into winter and following a nasty budget? I’m not convinced.

I’m also concerned by the ongoing interest from short sellers. Right now, I can see that a fair few traders believe some of the recent gains will be lost.

Those betting against a company can be wrong. If this proves to be the case, they’ll usually rush to close their positions, turbocharging the share price. Perhaps this will happen in November.

But this state of affairs all looks a bit too risky to me. I’ll be watching from the sidelines.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Paul Summers owns shares in Persimmon Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rightmove Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

