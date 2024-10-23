Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Does this news mean a fresh start for the Barratt Redrow share price?

Does this news mean a fresh start for the Barratt Redrow share price?

The Barratt Redrow share price has fallen since the two companies merged in August. But might this latest update change that now?

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
A couple celebrating moving in to a new home

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Barratt Redrow (LSE: BTRW) share price picked up 3% in early trading Wednesday (23 October), on the back of the latest trading news.

The update is the first since the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) finally cleared the all-share merger of Barratt Developments and Redrow on 4 October.

It effectively happened in August, but the CMA had been considering an investigation.

CEO David Thomas said: “Whilst customer demand continues to be sensitive to the wider economy, we are beginning to see more stable market conditions with increased mortgage availability and affordability.

Merger benefits

The board reckons the tie-up should deliver “at least £90m of cost synergies.” It also spoke of “revenue synergies from 45 incremental sales outlet openings through until FY28.”

The company should hit total home completions for the year to June 2025 of between 16,600 and 17,200 homes.

But that really just reflects the previous guidance for the old Barratt, plus Redrow’s order book.

And while this sounds upbeat, we’ll still need to keep in mind something else the CEO said: “It will take some time for customer confidence to fully recover from the macroeconomic headwinds faced over the past two years.

Opportunities missed?

I’m a bit surprised that we didn’t see more consolidation in the rough years since the 2020 stock market crash.

During the worst, they all looked cheap to me. And if I didn’t already have a stake, I’d have wanted to buy.

Even at this late stage, Vistry announced a £130m buyback in September. So it clearly thinks its shares are worth the money at today’s price. And that’s with the stock up 33% in the past 12 months, even after this month’s profit warning dip.

Bellway launched a £100m buyback in 2023 too, and has also seen share price gains since then.

Still, these sums are too small for any kind of cash takeover bid. And a stock-based takeover attempt doesn’t really work when a predator’s shares are also undervalued.

Buy housebuilders?

Still, it does suggest that housebuilder shares have been undervalued for a few years, as I’ve maintained ever since the slump.

But the big investing institutions were looking at the short term in what’s a very long-term business. More fool them, and all power to private investors who bought when the going was so good.

The question though, is whether Barratt, and the rest of the sector, are still good to buy now.

The forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stands at 20, which could make the stock fully valued. Forecasts drop it to 12 for the 2026-27 year, which would make Barratt look cheap again to me.

Dividends

Also, the modest 3.4% dividend yield on the cards for this year could rise to 5.8% based on 2027 forecasts. But there’s much uncertainty between now and then.

I’d consider buying Barratt for the long term, for sure. But I think high mortgate rates could still mean short-term pressure. I’d probably go for stocks with bigger dividends first.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barratt Redrow and Vistry Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

This skyrocketing growth stock is up 100% this year! Is it too late to buy?

| Mark David Hartley

This small-cap stock has enjoyed spectacular growth this year, so I’m examining its prospects as it transitions to its new…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

1 small-cap stock to consider buying for November and beyond

| Kevin Godbold

This small-cap stock with a 3.6% dividend yield looks set to benefit from an improving economy and demand for housing…

Read more »

Growth Shares

2 UK stocks I think could do well from the US presidential election

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes note of the upcoming election and outlines two UK stocks with US ties that he believes could…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could NatWest be the perfect FTSE 100 share for me?

| James Beard

With a yield of 5.1% and share price growth of 41% over five years, our writer considers whether this FTSE…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will these changes kick-start a boohoo share price recovery?

| Roland Head

The boohoo share price has fallen by more than 90%. Do the company’s plans to 'unlock' value make this fashion…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

With the Lloyds share price steady on third-quarter results day, should I buy the stock?

| Kevin Godbold

Despite negative figures, an upbeat assessment from the chief executive may mean progress ahead for the Lloyds share price.

Read more »

Elderly father and adult son work in the garden
Investing Articles

At 52-week lows, I’m considering buying these top dividend growth shares

| Paul Summers

Our writer has a real liking for companies with excellent records of dividend growth. Will he be picking up these…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here are the latest forecasts for the Diageo share price after crashing almost 30%

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is getting impatient while he waits for the Diageo share price to recover from its recent troubles. But…

Read more »