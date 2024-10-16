Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 30% last week! Should I grab this FTSE 100 stock while it’s cheap?

Down 30% last week! Should I grab this FTSE 100 stock while it’s cheap?

A sudden price drop can be an opportunity to invest in a stock at a low price but it involves risk. I’m considering the prospects of this FTSE 100 stock.

Posted by
Mark David Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Published
| More on:
Aerial view of York downtown at night

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investors often jump at any chance to buy FTSE 100 shares at a ‘discount’, especially during market downturns or when companies face temporary setbacks. I get it — who can say no to a bargain, right? Many of my own investment decisions have been influenced by price dips.

While this strategy can be profitable, it’s important to look beyond the price tag. Before diving into these opportunities, I carefully evaluate a company’s recovery potential. Merely buying cheap stocks can lead to significant losses if the underlying business is weak.

The UK property developer Vistry Group (LSE: VTY) caught my attention when it suddenly fell 30% last week. Property can be a risky industry so I’m checking if the stock is worth considering.

Strong foundations

Despite some volatility, the UK housing market has generally shown a steady demand for new homes. As a leading developer, Vistry stands to benefit from this underlying demand. The company’s portfolio includes various housing types, from affordable homes to luxury properties, which can help mitigate risks associated with specific market segments.

Moreover, its substantial land bank provides a solid foundation for future growth, allowing it to potentially capitalize on rising land values. So why the price drop?

The company attributed overall building costs as the key contributor to a profit warning announced last week. On Tuesday, 8 October, it was revealed that the total cost to complete nine developments had been understated by 10%. This could cost the company between £80m and £115m in profit.

More than £1bn was wiped from the stock’s value after the warning was announced. However, the shares have already begun a mild recovery, up 8% at the time of writing.

A challenging environment

The housing market is particularly sensitive to economic conditions. Factors such as interest rate changes, employment levels, and consumer confidence can significantly impact demand for new homes. Currently, supply chain issues are affecting the delivery of crucial building materials.

In addition to rising construction costs, Vistry faces intense competition from other major property developers in the UK, including Barratt Developments and Taylor Wimpey.

It must also overcome regulatory hurdles, planning permission delays, and environmental constraints. These can all increase costs and delay projects, potentially hurting the share price.

Financial position

Vistry has been actively involved in strategic initiatives, such as mergers and acquisitions, to expand its operations and strengthen its market position. To fully assess its financial health, I’ve considered three key financial ratios. Together, these ratios indicate the developer is efficient at generating profits and is sufficiently solvent, with decent financial leverage.

  • Return on equity: expected to be 10.3% in three years, it’s above the industry average of 7.8%
  • Net profit margins: at 6.9%, this percentage is up from 5.2% a year ago
  • Debt-to-equity ratio: with £3.34bn in equity and £645m in debt, this is a low 19%

In my opinion, it looks like a healthy company operating in a risky industry. The current dip is likely a once-off, caused by external factors pushing up costs. However, if these issues persist, profits could take another hit as operational costs increase.

Overall, I think it’s a good opportunity, so I plan to buy the stock this week.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has positions in Taylor Wimpey Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barratt Redrow and Vistry Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Should I buy more Lloyds shares or this FTSE rival yielding 9.2% with a P/E of just 7.6?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones loves his Lloyds shares but when he looks at this rival FTSE 100 bank's forecast 9.2% yield he…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

£10,000 of Phoenix Group shares could net me a £1,009 monthly passive income!

| Royston Wild

Thanks to one of the FTSE 100's biggest dividend yields, one large investment in Phoenix Group shares could create a…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

As BP’s share price drops below 400p, is it time for me to start buying?

| Roland Head

BP’s falling share price means the oil giant now offers a tempting 6% dividend yield. Is this a bargain buy,…

Read more »

Inflation in newspapers
Investing For Beginners

Inflation falls to 1.7%! Here are the UK shares that I think will benefit the most

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through some of his favourite UK shares and the respective sectors that could gain the most from…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 75% in 18 months, is the Burberry share price poised for a mighty rebound?

| Ben McPoland

The Burberry share price has fallen off a cliff, leaving this Fool wondering if he should snap up shares in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s the stock I’d buy to start earning a second income before Christmas

| Stephen Wright

If I bought shares in The PRS REIT today I could start earning a second income by the end of…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

£8k in savings? Here’s how I’d try and grow a pot to £511 of monthly passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why passive income from dividend shares could really come into focus with the likely cuts expected to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After the Vistry share price crash, should I buy this FTSE 100 stock instead?

| Ben McPoland

With the UK population expected to surge, this writer wants to get some exposure to the housebuilding sector through a…

Read more »