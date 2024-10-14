Member Login
Here are analysts’ latest share price forecasts for Nvidia stock

Nvidia stock has surged more than 30% in a little over a month. Here’s a look at where Wall Street analysts expect it to go from here.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Image source: NVIDIA

After a pullback a few months ago, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has rediscovered its mojo. Since 6 September, it has surged from $101 to $135.

Wondering how high the share price can go in the medium term? Here’s a look at Wall Street analysts’ latest price targets for the US-listed growth stock, as well as my own.

Wall Street’s forecasts

The table below shows all the broker price forecasts I could find that have been published in the last two months.

DateFirmPrice target ($)
11-Oct-2024Goldman Sachs150
10-Oct-2024Morgan Stanley150
8-Oct-2024Cantor Fitzgerald175
8-Oct-2024UBS150
5-Sep-2024Bank of America165
29-Aug-2024Wedbush138
29-Aug-2024Piper Sandler140
29-Aug-2024Sanford C. Bernstein155
29-Aug-2024Benchmark170
29-Aug-2024DA Davidson90
29-Aug-2024JPMorgan Chase & Co.155
29-Aug-2024Craig Hallum165
29-Aug-2024Westpark Capital165
29-Aug-2024Mizuho140
29-Aug-2024Raymond James140
29-Aug-2024Robert W. Baird150
29-Aug-2024Rosenblatt Securities200
29-Aug-2024Wells Fargo 165
29-Aug-2024Needham & Company LLC145
27-Aug-2024Truist Financial145
26-Aug-2024Loop Capital175
23-Aug-2024Evercore ISI150
21-Aug-2024HSBC145

Out of all those price targets, the highest is from Rosenblatt Securities. Its target is $200, which is nearly 50% above the current share price!

The average figure, however, is a fair bit lower at $153. That’s still well above the current share price though, so it’s fair to say that analysts generally (but not universally) expect the stock to continue rising.

It’s worth noting here that analysts’ price forecasts (which are usually 12-month targets) should be taken with a pinch of salt. Often, they don’t come to fruition.

They’re still worth looking at, however. Not only can they provide a good idea of sentiment towards a stock but they can also help to identify potential mispricings in the market.

My own price target

As for my own medium-term target for Nvidia, it’s $158. I’ve calculated this using a simple earnings multiple strategy.

Next financial year (ending 31 January 2026), I expect Nvidia to generate earnings per share (EPS) of around $4.50. That’s more than 10% higher than the current consensus earnings forecast of $4.04. But I’ve heard a lot of tech industry experts say that they think the company’s earnings may actually come in around the $5 mark next financial year so I think it’s a fair estimate.

Now, it’s hard to know what kind of earnings multiple to apply to this company. But I believe a multiple of 35 is reasonable given the level of growth and innovation here. Applying this to my EPS forecast of $4.50 gives me a price target of $158. That’s about 17% above the current share price.

I’m expecting volatility

I’ll point out that I don’t expect Nvidia stock to rise up to my price target in a straight line. This is a very volatile stock and it could easily experience another 20% or 30% pullback before rising to $158.

Ultimately, there are many factors that can affect the share price here. Some that could send it down in the short term include new artificial intelligence (AI) chips from rivals, delays with its new chip platform Blackwell, lower demand from major customers, and weakening sentiment towards AI stocks.

Over the medium to long term, however, I expect the share price to climb higher, although this isn’t guaranteed. Given the expected growth of the AI industry, I reckon the company’s earnings will surge in the years ahead.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

