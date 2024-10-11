Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I'd drip feed £497 a month into a Stocks and Shares ISA to aim for a million

I’d drip feed £497 a month into a Stocks and Shares ISA to aim for a million

I think UK businesses like this strong performer can help me build towards a million-pound Stocks and Shares ISA over time.

Posted by
Kevin Godbold
Kevin Godbold is a freelance writer and private investor with a background in business, management and engineering.
Published
| More on:
A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing within a Stocks and Shares ISA can be a great way to build wealth.

According to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), the number of ISA millionaires in the UK has surged to more than 4,000.

The rules say we can invest as much as £20,000 in an ISA each year. Then that money can grow via investments without attracting tax.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

However, not many people have that much money free each year to bung into shares. So I’d plan to invest just £497 a month, which adds up to £5,964 a year.

Small beginnings can lead to big things

But that lesser amount would still have the potential to make a big impact over time and may lead to a portfolio worth a million.

US multi-billionaire investor Warren Buffett reckons America’s S&P 500 index has delivered compound annual gains running at just over 10% since the 1960s. If I can replicate that rate of return, it would take around 29 years to build an investment of £497 a month into a pot worth a million.

Buffett’s own record over the same period is almost double that 10% average annual return. But, of course, there are no guarantees I can match Buffett’s performance or that of the S&P 500.

Nevertheless, those ISA millionaires have clearly performed well. But most played the long game because the process of compounding can lead to bigger gains over time.

Another important factor is careful business selection. That means doing plenty of initial research before buying any particular stock.

Like most investors, I keep my best ideas on a watch list and aim to execute the purchase of shares at opportune moments. For example, right now I like the look of Bakkavor (LSE: BAKK).

Trading well and improving

The company is a UK-based provider of fresh prepared food in the UK, US and China, which it supplies to supermarkets and other outlets.

Trading has been going well and the progress reflects in the share-price chart.

September’s half-year report shows more progress with the numbers. The outlook statement declares the directors are “confident” the firm will deliver profit ahead of expectations for 2024.

Meanwhile, City analysts have pencilled in a 22% jump for normalised earnings this year and just over 10% for 2025.

I like the food sector for its defensive characteristics. Firms like Bakkavor are often less affected by the ups and downs of the economy than some others. Nevertheless, the stock comes with its risks.

The economic shocks of the past few years have caused the business difficulties and that shows in the poor multi-year earnings record. Part of the problem is the operating margin is quite low, running at about 4.9%. It’s possible challenges may continue over the coming years.

Nevertheless, chief executive Mike Edwards said restructuring activity is supporting the company’s 2024 performance. The directors are focused on rebuilding margins and they are “excited” about developing a stronger business as general economic conditions improve.

On balance, and despite the risks, I’d research and consider Bakkavor for inclusion in a diversified long-term portfolio now. After all, with the share price in the ballpark of 152p, the forward-looking dividend yield for 2025 is a tasty 5.4%.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

