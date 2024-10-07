Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Which of these cheap dividend stocks would I buy again for passive income?

Which of these cheap dividend stocks would I buy again for passive income?

Paul Summers looks at two dividend stocks he used to own, both of which still boast bumper yields. Would either bargain share make it back into his portfolio?

Posted by
Paul Summers
Paul has been teaching in higher education since 2007 and also holds the CFA Society's Investment Management Certificate (IMC). A Terry Smith-influenced quality investor, Paul is a fan of companies boasting seriously high returns on capital. He always reinvests his dividends.
Published
| More on:
Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Cheap dividend stocks abound in the UK market but not all of them are necessarily great buys. Lately, I’ve been running the rule on two companies I used to hold and wondering whether their low prices tags and bumper income make them worth adding back to my Stocks and Shares ISA.

Huge yield

I lost faith in Broadcaster ITV (LSE: ITV) a few years ago. To date, it was a wise decision to sell. The FTSE 250 member’s share price has been stuck between 60p and 80p for about two-and-a-half years.

I do miss the passive income, though. Would I go back?

Well, the dividend yield remains juicy at 6.4%. That’s very impressive considering the shares are actually up 25% since January.

If City analysts have got their sums right, this income also looks set to be covered by full-year profit. This is despite total revenue dipping 3% during the first half of 2024 due to a slightly sticky patch for its Studios arm.

Bargain valuation?

This slight wobble isn’t sufficient to scare me off. But one thing that does bother me is that ITV has become rather inconsistent in terms of shelling out those dividends. It now returns far less per share than it did before the pandemic struck. On top of this, popular sporting events like Euro 24 don’t happen every year and expensive productions can still fail to grab viewer interest.

A price-to-earnings — or P/E — ratio of just nine arguably takes some of this into account. And with the UK economy seemingly chugging into life again as inflation concerns wane, recent positive momentum could continue.

That said, I’m not rushing to buy until I read the next trading update, due 7 November.

Until then, it goes on my watchlist.

Profit warning

Another company I’ve returned to look at is laser-guided equipment manufactuer Somero Enterprises (LSE: SOM). Despite being a tiddler compared to ITV, the AIM-listed firm also generated a lovely income stream for my portfolio for the years that I owned it.

Unfortunately, a stodgy period of trading, thanks in part to rising interest rates, caused those dividends to yo-yo about the place since I sold. That’s a shame. They can never be guaranteed, of course. But I really look for consistency from anything I buy for income.

It’s fair to say 2024 hasn’t been great so far either. In July, holders were hit in the chops with a profit warning. At the time, management believed that trading would improve in H2. But with sales in its main market — North America — impacted by project delays, Somero might still struggle to meet full-year forecasts.

‘Quality’ dividend stock

Analysts have a 24 cents per share total dividends pencilled in for this financial year. Although I’ve already missed out on the first portion of this, such a return would translate to a big ol’ yield of 6.3%.

Elsewhere, I see that the small-cap still boasts a lot of the hallmarks that I look for: big margins, high returns on the money it puts to work and a solid balance sheet.

Like ITV, I’ll keep an eye on this stock going forward, especially as the valuation is very similar. But I think there are better passive income opportunities out there right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Paul Summers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ITV and Somero Enterprises. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Should I invest £1,000 in the S&P 500 in October?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer takes a look at the S&P 500's remarkable run and wonders whether he should invest some cash into…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1,000 a month to aim for a passive income of £45,000 a year

| Alan Oscroft

Here's how a mixed growth strategy might be the way I'd try to target long-term passive income, if I were…

Read more »

Investing Articles

No savings at 30? I’d invest £250 per month to aim for £49,511 per year in passive income

| Stephen Wright

With 37 years to retirement, there’s lots of time to build a passive income portfolio. And buying the right stocks…

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

If I’d put £20,000 into the FTSE 250 at the start of 2024, here’s what I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

This investor takes a look at the year-to-date performance of the FTSE 250 and highlights a quality stock from the…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Up 40%, can the Lloyds share price keep rising?

| Christopher Ruane

Although the Lloyds share price has soared 40% in a year, this writer thinks it still looks potentially cheap. So,…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Is the FTSE 250 seriously undervalued?

| Christopher Ruane

The past five years have seen weaker growth in the FSTE 250 index than the FTSE 100. What's going on…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Analysts rate this Warren Buffett-owned stock a ‘Strong Buy’. Should I purchase it?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why analysts have an upbeat outlook for a Warren Buffett-owned stock that's up 54% in the past…

Read more »

Investing Articles

UK shares are still on sale and I think there’s investment gold out there

| Kevin Godbold

UK shares are still cheap in many cases, so here are some businesses that have the potential to fly over…

Read more »