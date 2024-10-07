Paul Summers looks at two dividend stocks he used to own, both of which still boast bumper yields. Would either bargain share make it back into his portfolio?

Which of these cheap dividend stocks would I buy again for passive income?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Cheap dividend stocks abound in the UK market but not all of them are necessarily great buys. Lately, I’ve been running the rule on two companies I used to hold and wondering whether their low prices tags and bumper income make them worth adding back to my Stocks and Shares ISA.

Huge yield

I lost faith in Broadcaster ITV (LSE: ITV) a few years ago. To date, it was a wise decision to sell. The FTSE 250 member’s share price has been stuck between 60p and 80p for about two-and-a-half years.

I do miss the passive income, though. Would I go back?

Well, the dividend yield remains juicy at 6.4%. That’s very impressive considering the shares are actually up 25% since January.

If City analysts have got their sums right, this income also looks set to be covered by full-year profit. This is despite total revenue dipping 3% during the first half of 2024 due to a slightly sticky patch for its Studios arm.

Bargain valuation?

This slight wobble isn’t sufficient to scare me off. But one thing that does bother me is that ITV has become rather inconsistent in terms of shelling out those dividends. It now returns far less per share than it did before the pandemic struck. On top of this, popular sporting events like Euro 24 don’t happen every year and expensive productions can still fail to grab viewer interest.

A price-to-earnings — or P/E — ratio of just nine arguably takes some of this into account. And with the UK economy seemingly chugging into life again as inflation concerns wane, recent positive momentum could continue.

That said, I’m not rushing to buy until I read the next trading update, due 7 November.

Until then, it goes on my watchlist.

Profit warning

Another company I’ve returned to look at is laser-guided equipment manufactuer Somero Enterprises (LSE: SOM). Despite being a tiddler compared to ITV, the AIM-listed firm also generated a lovely income stream for my portfolio for the years that I owned it.

Unfortunately, a stodgy period of trading, thanks in part to rising interest rates, caused those dividends to yo-yo about the place since I sold. That’s a shame. They can never be guaranteed, of course. But I really look for consistency from anything I buy for income.

It’s fair to say 2024 hasn’t been great so far either. In July, holders were hit in the chops with a profit warning. At the time, management believed that trading would improve in H2. But with sales in its main market — North America — impacted by project delays, Somero might still struggle to meet full-year forecasts.

‘Quality’ dividend stock

Analysts have a 24 cents per share total dividends pencilled in for this financial year. Although I’ve already missed out on the first portion of this, such a return would translate to a big ol’ yield of 6.3%.

Elsewhere, I see that the small-cap still boasts a lot of the hallmarks that I look for: big margins, high returns on the money it puts to work and a solid balance sheet.

Like ITV, I’ll keep an eye on this stock going forward, especially as the valuation is very similar. But I think there are better passive income opportunities out there right now.