Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down almost 7% in a day what’s going on with the IAG share price?

Down almost 7% in a day what’s going on with the IAG share price?

Missile attacks in the Middle East have sent oil prices higher and the IAG share price down. Is this a buying opportunity for Stephen Wright?

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:

Image source: International Airlines Group

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The International Consolidated Airlines Group (LSE:IAG) share price stood at £2.06 on Tuesday (1 October). As I write, it’s at £1.93 – down almost 7%. 

Things had been looking good for the UK’s flagship carrier as travel demand had been showing encouraging signs. But things have turned around sharply in the last couple of days. 

The news

News that Iran has launched an attack on Israel is bad news for a number of reasons, many of which have nothing to do with investing. But it has also sent oil prices higher, which presents a problem for airlines like IAG. 

Fuel’s one of the company’s biggest costs. Furthermore, it’s one that the business can’t do much about directly – prices are largely beyond their control.

The airline can try to offset this by increasing prices to customers. But that comes at the risk of causing them to either look for cheaper alternatives, or rethink their travel plans entirely.

Oil volatility’s a risk with the business. But with the shares having fallen due to a sudden surge in oil prices, investors might be wondering whether that risk is now priced in.

Cyclicality

At a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio below 5, the stock looks cheap compared to the rest of the FTSE 100. But things aren’t quite so straightforward.

IAG’s earnings are highly cyclical. And when the economic environment isn’t favourable, they don’t just drop 10% – they can fall more than 100%.

IAG earnings per share 2014-24


Created at TradingView

The Covid-19 pandemic’s a good example of this. But while this is (hopefully) likely to be a one-off event, there’s plenty more that can disrupt earnings for an airline.

This means it’s not as straightforward as saying the stock’s cheap because it trades at a low P/E multiple. The stock might still be expensive if earnings are at a high point in the cycle.

Valuation

In assessing IAG shares, I’m looking for something that gives me a more durable sense of how expensive the stock is. And I think the price-to-book (P/B) ratio‘s a good metric to use. 

While the airline’s earnings have been volatile, its book value –  the difference between its assets and its liabilities – has been relatively stable. So how do things look from this perspective?

IAG P/B ratio 2014-24


Created at TradingView

IAG’s P/B ratio’s fluctuated over the last 10 years, reflecting volatility in the company’s share price. But it’s towards the lower end of the range at the moment. 

In other words, I think the stock’s as cheap as it has been in a while right now. So for investors who like the underlying business, this could be a good time to take a look.

Is this a buying opportunity?

Investing in cyclical stocks when the market’s fixated on near-term issues can be very rewarding. And the threat of higher fuel costs is a good example of this for an airline like IAG.

Working out when these companies are cheap isn’t always straightforward. The P/E ratio can highly misleading with businesses that routinely make losses when things turn the wrong way.

The latest drop however, has put the IAG share price makes the stock relatively cheap to where it usually trades. But that’s not to say it can’t fall further from this point.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Could small modular reactors (SMRs) be a game-changer for the Rolls-Royce share price?

| Ben McPoland

The Rolls-Royce share price has surged since 2022, but now a major new growth industry is emerging on the horizon,…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

Is JD Sports a buy for me, as the share price falls on H1 results?

| Alan Oscroft

Mixed first-half figures lead to a drop in the JD Sports Fashion share price, despite strong management optimism for the…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

As BP shares drop 29%, is it time for me to buy more?

| Simon Watkins

BP shares have tracked the oil price down in recent months, leaving the stock even more undervalued, and overlooking its…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Growth Shares

I made mistakes with Nvidia shares. I won’t make them with this growth stock

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon believes this growth stock can deliver blockbuster returns in the years ahead. So he’s determined to play his…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
US Stock

Should I put money into index funds in October while the S&P 500’s near all-time highs?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The S&P 500 index has risen around 33% over the last year. Is it smart to put money into index…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

170 shares in this overlooked FTSE heavyweight could make me £3,909 a year in passive income!

| Simon Watkins

China’s economic stimulus measures announced on 24 September could boost big commodities firms like the FTSE 100’s already undervalued Rio…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 legend just got 26% cheaper. But should I buy?

| James Beard

The share price of Aston Martin, the FTSE 250 luxury car maker, crashed 26% on Monday (30 September). Is now…

Read more »

Micro-Cap Shares

At 1.1p, is penny stock Helium One Global worth a punt?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon looks at the investment case for penny stock Helium One Global. Is it a ticket to riches or…

Read more »