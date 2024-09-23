Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I’m thinking of buying these cheap passive income stocks right now

I’m thinking of buying these cheap passive income stocks right now

I’m searching for passive income stocks for my 2024 Stocks and Shares ISA. The big problem? There are too many dividends that I like the look of.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

What do we want from a passive income stock? First we want a good dividend to create the income. And it’s passive because, well, we don’t have to do any work once we’ve bought it.

But then I want a stock that I believe will keep its dividend growing, at least in line with inflation, for the next 10 or 20 years.

And I want it to look cheap on fundamental measures. I know a sustainable high dividend yield can imply that. But I want a chance of stock price appreciation too, as a bonus.

Insurance dividends

I’ve always liked insurance stocks, and I’m thinking of adding Legal & General (LSE: LGEN) to my current Aviva holding.

I am a bit heavy in financial stocks, and that’s a caution for passive income investors. Very often, we’ll see a lot of the biggest dividends coming from the same sector, and that tempts us to focus.

But I’d say diversification is more important than chasing the best dividends. So, if I do buy Legal & General shares, I’ll next look to diversify a bit more.

Irresistable dividend?

I find the forecast 9.2% dividend yield very hard to resist. Dividends from the sector can be volatile, and so can share prices. And that’s probably the biggest risk, which can make it easy to think a stock is cheap when maybe it really isn’t.

Still, I can handle short-term volatility, even if a lot of investors don’t like it.

And with forecasts suggesting the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio could drop to under nine by 2026, there’s enough safety margin in the valuation. For me, at least, if not for everyone.

Sorely tempted

The BT Group (LSE: BT.A) dividend really does tempt me now. For years I’ve thought the company was paying out too much cash, while shouldering too much debt.

But since the board told us we’re passed the point of peak capital expenditure for broadband rollout, I’m seeing it in a new light.

The 5.5% yield isn’t the market’s biggest, and forward P/E multiples of around 10 aren’t the cheapest. But both beat the the FTSE 100 averages in their own ways.

Is there enough safety to beat the threat from debt? Is there more to come from the share price since it started rising this summer, or will the past five years of weakness continue?

I haven’t made up my mind yet. But BT is definitely on my passive income shortlist.

So many choices

I keep thinking of National Grid as possibly the best dividend stock I’ve never bought. I missed the big dip in May, though, as I didn’t have the cash ready.

Is the share price still cheap now the dividend has been diluted a bit? How safe are we from the chance it might happen again? Those are my big unknowns.

Maybe I should simply put more money into City of London Investment Trust, which has raised its dividend for 58 years in a row. But it might be fully valued compared to some of the other bargains out there.

Ah, so many dividend stock options, and not enough money to go round!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Aviva Plc and City Of London Investment Trust Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Don’t be fooled by a P/E of 29 — this FTSE 250 stock’s cheaper than it looks

| Stephen Wright

A FTSE 250 retailer at a P/E multiple of 29 doesn’t look like a stock to buy. But Stephen Wright…

Read more »

Growth Shares

This fallen FTSE 250 darling could be the best share for me to buy now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines how the start of a transformation at a beaten-down FTSE 250 company could make it a great…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade chance to get rich by investing in FTSE 100 shares?

| Charlie Carman

After lagging overseas stocks for over 10 years, our writer investigates whether FTSE 100 shares could be the smart place…

Read more »

Older couple walking in park
Investing Articles

No savings at 50? Here are the stocks I’d buy to aim for a £4,037 second income in retirement

| Stephen Wright

With 15 years to retirement, it’s not too late to start investing for a second income. Stephen Wright outlines how…

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

How investing just £6.86 a day could make me a Stocks and Shares ISA millionaire 

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones discovers that drip-feeding small, regular sums into a Stocks and Shares ISA can deliver a stunning total return,…

Read more »

Environmental technology concept.
Investing Articles

Nuclear ambitions: the mini power plants keeping the Rolls-Royce share price up

| Mark David Hartley

Can a new nuclear deal keep the Rolls-Royce share price heading to the skies? Our writer looks at the factors…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

£9,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into £684 a month in passive income!

| Simon Watkins

Money put in high-dividend-paying stocks with the returns used to buy more shares can transform small investments into big passive…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d put £20,000 into the FTSE 100 at the start of 2024, here’s what I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

This investor takes a look at the stark difference in performance between the FTSE 100 and S&P 500 indexes so…

Read more »