Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This FTSE 250 stock might be an underrated gem for investors to consider buying

This FTSE 250 stock might be an underrated gem for investors to consider buying

Our writer explains how this FTSE 250 stock is looking to turn around its fortunes and why investors should be taking a closer look at it.

Posted by
Sumayya Mansoor
Sumayya Mansoor has worked in the financial services industry for close to two decades across mortgages, financial advice, and pensions in a multitude of different roles. Away from work, Sumayya enjoys travelling and fine dining.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

If I had reviewed FTSE 250 incumbent JD Wetherspoon (LSE: JDW) as a stock to buy a couple of years ago, I’d have run for the hills.

Well, times change, and I now think it could be a bit of a diamond in the rough after recent developments.

I reckon it’s worth taking a closer look at the stock. Here’s why.

Pubs galore

Everyone loves going to the pub, right? Well, despite this sentiment, JD Wetherspoon has appeared to be a business on the ropes in recent years. Naturally, the pandemic didn’t help, and borrowing to keep the lights on damaged the firm’s balance sheet.

The shares aren’t exactly flying either, up just 2% over a 12-month period from 705p at this time last year, to current levels of 722p. Over a five-year period they’re down 52% from 1,533p to current levels.

It’s fair to say that the shares haven’t really recovered from the mess the pandemic brought on.

Change in tack and recovery

A huge change in direction in the firm’s modus operandi could be a money spinner for the business. Plus, it could be a great long-term way for the shares to recover, and offer great shareholder value in the coming years.

How, do you ask? Well, JD Wetherspoon has been quietly disposing of pubs it doesn’t own outright. This is because it can help keep costs down and remain attractive to customers as a value proposition. Rental liabilities coming down is good for the firm’s long-term future. For context, the business now owns 71% of its real estate, compared to 47% a decade ago.

I’ll admit I don’t think this approach alone will help the company return to former glories. It needs the hospitality sector to recover as well. However, there’s been signs of that too. A pre-close trading update issued in July alluded to this. The update said the 10 weeks to 7 July saw a like-for-like sales increase of 5.8%, and a year-to-date hike of 7.7%. This is on the back of other promising updates recently.

Risks to be wary of

Despite looking to keep costs down like real estate, it can’t control other expenses such as wage inflation and energy costs. Both aspects could dent earnings, and could result in price hikes. The latter is certainly not good news as many customers choose to frequent JD Wetherspoon establishments for their attractive value offering of food and drink.

A shorter-term risk is that of recent economic turbulence. Higher interest rates and inflation have created a cost-of-living crisis. As consumers battle with higher essential living costs, going to the pub may not be something many can do as often as they’d like. JD Wetherspoon could see earnings impacted.

Overall, I believe there’s a potential opportunity for investors to consider here. My view is that this could be a long-term endeavour, and that the turnaround and eventual recovery isn’t a quick process.

Personally, I’ll be watching developments closely. The firm’s next update is due early October, which could help me decide whether I’ll buy some shares soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

My favourite AIM growth stock is up 10% after today’s results and 991% over 5 years!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones had been looking forward to today's results from this AIM-listed growth stock for weeks and they haven't disappointed.…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

Up 32% in a month, is NIO stock in recovery mode?

| Gordon Best

NIO has long been one of the most speculative stocks out there. But after a 32% rise in a month,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Where will the National Grid share price be in 5 years?

| Gordon Best

The renewable energy sector is expected to see enormous growth over the coming years. So what does this mean for…

Read more »

Investing Articles

As short interest increases by 35%, is the ITV share price in trouble?

| Gordon Best

Recent market events shows that short interest in a company matters, so as this grows substantially for ITV, is the…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Here’s the last investment I’d sell from my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Stephen Wright

There are various reasons to sell an investment. But Stephen Wright has one investment in his Stocks and Shares ISA…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing For Beginners

Warren Buffett’s doing something curious. Here’s what I think’s going on

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up something he's noticed in recent financial updates from Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway and explains his…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
US Stock

Down 18%, this mega-cap S&P 500 stock could be the bargain of the year

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This S&P 500 technology stock has taken a huge hit over the last two months and Edward Sheldon believes it’s…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’m bullish on this FTSE 100 stock with a 21% return expected in 12 months

| Oliver Rodzianko

This Fool thinks he's found a FTSE 100 stock that could have big near-term gains. But he says the long-term…

Read more »