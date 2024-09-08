Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how I’d target a passive income of £54,252 with UK dividend shares

Here’s how I’d target a passive income of £54,252 with UK dividend shares

Looking to build wealth with dividend and growth shares? Read on to discover how I’d begin my journey to target a comfortable retirement.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There’s no one-size-fits-all approach to creating long-term wealth with UK growth and dividend shares. However, if I were starting to invest today, I believe this strategy could help me build a large nest egg for retirement.

Cut costs and tax

Before looking at any particular shares, I’d think about what investment product to buy to help me reach my goals. Even if I pick the right stocks, I can substantially limit my eventual returns by not thinking about reducing costs and taxes.

Here’s the first thing to remember. Trading fees and other costs can differ significantly from broker to broker. Share purchase costs at Hargreaves Lansdown, for instance, can be as high as £11.95 for each trade. At Trading212, equity trades cost nothing.

For active investors, this can over time seriously eat into returns. Not that I’m saying low-cost brokers are the better choice however. Some platforms offer services and a trading experience an individual may be willing to pay for.

I can also maximise my trading profits by using tax-efficient financial products. The Stocks and Shares ISA, for instance, allows someone to buy £20k worth of securities each tax year without having to pay tax on capital gains and dividends.

This could save me thousands of pounds in just a single year.

The annual allowance on a tax-efficient Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) can be even higher. This is equivalent to an investor’s annual income, up to maximum of £60k.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

A £54,252 passive income

Next, I’d look to build a diversified portfolio of FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares. The benefits here would be twofold. I could target stable earnings from the Footsie index of mature companies, as well as significant capital gains from hundreds of mid-cap growth stocks.

In recent decades, the FTSE 100 has delivered an average annual return of 8%. The FTSE 250, meanwhile, has produced a return closer to 11%.

With an equal amount invested across these indices, I could enjoy an average yearly return of around 10%. It’s the sort of return that could provide me with a healthy passive income in retirement.

Let’s say I spend £400 a month to build my portfolio. After 30 years I would have, based on that figure of 10% (and with dividends reinvested), a portfolio worth an outstanding £904,195.

If I then reinvested this into dividend shares with a yield of 6%, I would enjoy an annual second income of £54,252. That’s assuming the City’s dividend forecasts are correct.

A FTSE 100 hero

Unilever‘s (LSE:ULVR) one FTSE 100 share I’d buy to help me reach this target. Diversification is important to help me make reduce risk and enjoy a smooth return over time. And this company has this in spades.

Not only does it make a wide range of products (from soap and bleach, to mayonnaise and deodorant). It also sells its products into 190 countries worldwide. This protects group earnings from weakness in certain territories or within particular product categories.

Competition’s intense, as is the risk of losing shares to less pricey or own-brands. But Unilever’s broad range of ‘power labels like Lynx and Persil reduces this threat. It also provides excellent pricing power to help the business grow earnings even when costs rise.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hargreaves Lansdown Plc and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Is now the time to open a Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright outlines three reasons to consider opening a Stocks and Shares ISA right now, even with the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Investing Articles

No savings at 30? Here’s how I’d aim for life-changing passive income from FTSE shares

| Kevin Godbold

At 30, I'd have a decent opportunity to build meaningful long-term passive income from quality shares for a bountiful retirement.

Read more »

Dividend Shares

This blue-chip dividend stock has a P/E ratio of 6.9 and a yield of 7.3%

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This well-known bank's one of the largest businesses in the Footsie. And right now, its stock's cheap and its dividend…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

£10k in a SIPP? Here’s how I’d aim to turn it into £100k

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

With a regular savings plan and a smart, long-term investment strategy, it’s possible to transform a SIPP into a six-figure…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

No savings at 25? I’d use Warren Buffett’s golden rule to build wealth

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

If I wanted to build wealth starting from scratch at 25, following Warren Buffett's golden rule might be the best…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d buy 10,000 shares of this FTSE 100 stock to target a £1,065 second income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Plenty of British shares are trading at high yields and low prices. That could make them a dream come true…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

How I’d aim to transform an empty ISA into a £30,000 income!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Here, Zaven Boyrazian explains how regular saving and investing can help transform a Stock and Shares ISA into a lucrative…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Analysts predict this under-the-radar growth stock could rise by 25% within a year

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko has found what he considers to be a world-class growth stock. He's going to buy it for its…

Read more »