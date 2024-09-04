Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » US Stock » 2 S&P 500 stocks I like that would offer my ISA something different

2 S&P 500 stocks I like that would offer my ISA something different

Jon Smith talks through two shares from the S&P 500 that he thinks would add value that he can’t find from this side of the pond.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

My ISA is a great place where I can invest in a tax-efficient manner. Yet contrary to what some people think, I don’t just have to buy UK stocks for it. In fact, I can buy and hold large-cap S&P 500 stocks. This is great because it allows me to build a more diversified portfolio. Here are two US shares that I have on my watchlist right now.

A safe pair of hands

The first company on my list is Visa (NYSE:V). The global payment card services provider offers me something different as there isn’t any major UK stock that’s comparable. There are banks and financial service providers, but nothing comes close to Visa.

Over the past year, the stock is up 13%. Despite being a large and mature company, it’s still managing to post impressive growth numbers. For example, in the latest quarterly results from July, net revenue grew by 11% versus the same period last year. This helped to filter down to a 20% increase in the earnings per share.

The firm is continuing to increase payment capabilities through partnerships. Over the past year or so, this includes deepening relationships with the likes of Stripe, as well as more specific ones like CIBC in Canada and Moniepoint in Africa. Evidence of the success can be seen from the fact that total processed transactions for the quarter was 59.3bn, a 10% increase from the year prior.

In my view, there’s still plenty of opportunities out there for Visa to boost profitability going forward. However, there’s increased chatter about a potential US recession later this year. If seen, customers would likely reduce card spending to save money, which would be a negative for Visa.

A defensive tech share

A second stock I like is Salesforce (NYSE:CRM). The share price is also up 13% over the last year, but it’s some way off the highs from Q1 of this year.

The tech firm provides customer relationship software, often used by businesses for the sales or client services teams. I’ve used the software in the past and really liked it. Although it has some competition, it has a strong hold of the marketplace. There isn’t really a UK stock I can think of that is comparable.

The reason why I’m considering adding this to my portfolio is because it combines the appeal of a US tech stock alongside being a more defensive idea. On the one hand, it should stand to gain if the tech sector keeps roaring on like it has in recent years. Yet if we do get a slowdown in the US, Salesforce should be able to withstand this better than others. This is because businesses rely heavily on the software used. Given the nature of the contracts, it’s not like companies can (or would want) to cut things off swiftly.

One risk is that the stock does have a high price-to-earnings ratio. It currently stands at 35.03, which is well above what I would call a fair value. This could indicate that the stock is overvalued.

Both ideas are on my watchlist to purchase when I have more free cash.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Salesforce and Visa. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on US Stock

Investing Articles

As the Nvidia share price nosedives again, should I be worried?

| James Beard

After another significant fall in the Nvidia share price, our writer considers what the implications are for his own portfolio.

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Nvidia stock is the world’s hottest investment. Should I get in on the action?

| Oliver Rodzianko

This Fool wonders whether Nvidia stock is overhyped. He loves the company but is carefully considering whether the valuation is…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m watching the Apple share price in September

| Gordon Best

The Apple share price has historically struggled in September, but will this year be the same? This Fool wonders if…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Warren Buffett has a record-high cash pile of $277bn. Should I stop investing?

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko, a Warren Buffett devotee, is assessing his own investing strategy as the legendary investor holds more cash than…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

1 S&P 500 stock I aim to hold forever

| Gordon Best

This Fool always looks to invest for the long term, but with fundamentals and growth prospects this strong, I might…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Down 35% in days, is this value stock with a P/E of 7.5 an unmissable bargain?

| Ben McPoland

PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD) shares have cratered in August, leaving them on a very low earnings multiple. Should I rush to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 moonshot $5 stock I’m backing to go higher in my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

This Fool highlights one exciting holding that's in his Stocks and Shares ISA and is the very definition of high-risk,…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

I wouldn’t touch Nvidia stock with a bargepole right now

| Alan Oscroft

It seems that Nvidia stock's the one everyone is raving about buying, as it beat expectations again. Well, not me,…

Read more »