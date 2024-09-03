Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » My 5 favourite stocks to consider buying right now

My 5 favourite stocks to consider buying right now

As I see the stock market outlook getting brighter, I’m building up my list of potential stocks to buy in a number of different categories.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

What are your favourite kinds of UK stocks to buy? Today I’m thinking about five that I rate as good value in their own ways.

Favourite dividend stock

The financial sector looks tops for dividends to me. And I give my nod to Aviva (LSE: AV.)

Aviva went through some painful restructuring. And then it emerged into… the pandemic, stock market crash, and soaring inflation and interest rates.

But even with the shares coming back, we’re still looking at a 6.8% forecast dividend yield.

The interim dividend rose by 7%, after a £300m share buyback in the first half. And the board told us that “we anticipate further regular and sustainable returns of capital in the future“.

I still expect cyclical risk and volatility, as we saw in the past 10 years. But for a long-term dividend buy, I think Aviva has to be one to consider.

Favourite growth stock

I don’t buy many growth stocks these days. But I do like ITV (LSE: ITV) now.

ITV has been hit by the downturn in advertising spend since the pandemic.

But that’s only part of the story, and streaming service ITVX is growing strongly. At the interim stage, we heard that ITVX saw streaming hours up 15% with digital ad revenue up 17%.

And though overall revenue slipped a bit in H1, adjusted EBITDA soared by 40%.

It’s still a competitive market. And we don’t yet know how well the advertising business will bounce back. In fact, I think ad spend could stay weak for a few years yet.

But I see long-term growth potential here. And, in fact, good dividends too.

AIM for penny stocks

My penny stock pick has to be Topps Tiles, with a share price of 47p and a market cap of just £93m. There are much smaller ones, but the lower we go, the greater the risk.

If the building trade doesn’t recover as strongly as I think it might, then Topps could suffer. But forecasts show a return to earnings growth in 2025. And there’s a 7.5% forward dividend yield.

Best AIM stock? There might be a fair bit of hope in this one, as it’s a stock I’ve lost money on. I’m talking about boohoo, whose share price has collapsed since its peaks.

There’s plenty of debt, and there’s no profit right now. But if the firm can get back to positive free cash flow in the 2024-25 year, as the board hopes, I think that might trigger a stock price climb.

Best investment trust

I’ve always liked investment trusts, and I’ll finish with one of those. It’s real estate investment trust (REIT) Primary Health Properties, whose shares have had a rough time.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

REITs typically carry large debt, used to fund the purchase of their real estate assets. When interest rates are high and property values low, that can be a squeeze. And I think it’s the biggest threat now.

But Primary Health Properties makes its money from renting out healthcare facilities, typically on long leases and to the government.

And the long-term need that I see for that makes it the investment trust I’ll probably buy next.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Aviva Plc and Boohoo Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ITV and Primary Health Properties Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

1 cheap 4.6% yielding FTSE 250 stock I’d buy for my ISA in September!

| Sumayya Mansoor

On the hunt to bolster her ISA, Sumayya Mansoor explains why she’s a fan of this FTSE 250 retailer for…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

September is the WORST month for UK shares! So what should I do?

| Royston Wild

Some UK shares are enduring their usual seasonal slump at the start of autumn. Does this represent a top dip…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This fantastic income stock could be about to join the FTSE 100!

| Sumayya Mansoor

With the FTSE 100 reshuffle around the corner, this Fool breaks down a property stock that could be about to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 18% and 12% in a month, but I think these stunning FTSE 100 shares can keep climbing!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey thinks these two fast-growing FTSE 100 shares aren't done yet. He'd love to buy them both before the next…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£12K stashed away? I’d turn that into a passive income stream worth £272 a week!

| Sumayya Mansoor

A passive income stream is most people’s dream to help them gain financial freedom. Our writer explains how she would…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Warren Buffett has a record-high cash pile of $277bn. Should I stop investing?

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko, a Warren Buffett devotee, is assessing his own investing strategy as the legendary investor holds more cash than…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

1 S&P 500 stock I aim to hold forever

| Gordon Best

This Fool always looks to invest for the long term, but with fundamentals and growth prospects this strong, I might…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Here’s why September could be a great time to start a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Alan Oscroft

I wonder how many people, like me, still haven't got their 2024 Stocks and Shares ISA going properly yet? Best…

Read more »