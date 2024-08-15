Over the last 5 years, this ETC has smashed the FTSE 100

Jon Smith explains what an ETC is and reveals one idea that has beaten the FTSE 100 performance by over 100% over the past few years.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Exchange-traded commodities (ETC) can be a great way to get exposure to a particular asset or a group of assets that I’d struggle to access as a normal retail investor. They aren’t necessarily passive in nature and can actually provide me with a great edge for my overall portfolio. Here’s one example I like at the moment that has vastly outperformed the FTSE 100 in recent years.

Sharing the details

I’m referring to the iShares Physical Gold ETC (LSE:SGLN). To be clear, an ETC is very similar to an ETF, in that it’s traded on the stock exchange. The main difference is that ETCs usually track commodities, whereas ETFs focus mostly on stocks.

As the name suggests, this ETC provides investment exposure to physical gold — the company that runs the ETC actually owns the gold. Over the past five years, the share price has risen by an impressive 52%. This contrasts to the FTSE 100, which has gained 17% over the same period. Over the past year, the ETC has risen by 27%.

Sure, I could go out and buy a gold bar myself. However, storing and trying to find a buyer for my gold when I want to sell it can be a hassle. With the ETC, I can buy and sell it very quickly, just like a normal stock. I also have the flexibility of how much I want to buy.

Reasons for the outperformance

Gold has enjoyed a strong few years. During the pandemic, many central banks cut interest rates to low levels. This meant that the opportunity cost of owning gold fell significantly. What I mean by this is that gold doesn’t pay any interest or dividends. So when interest rates rise, investors might prefer to ditch gold and earn interest on cash. Yet during the pandemic, it was the opposite, so investors preferred to invest in the precious metal.

Even though interest rates are now at higher levels, gold has continued to outperform over the last year. This is because investors have bought it as a defensive asset. As we’ve seen so far in 2024, there has been the continuation of wars, new conflicts in the Middle East, election uncertainty, and some concern about the global economy. This concern is being reflected in people buying gold.

A risk to performance going forward is if we enter a boom period for economic growth and positive investor sentiment. This could see the gold price (and gold stocks) fall as people invest the money in more risky assets for higher returns.

The next few years

I do think that allocating some of my spare cash to gold for the coming years is a smart play and something I’m looking to do.

I can’t predict the future. Even though I believe the stock market will rise in the coming years, I can’t be sure of it. Therefore, holding some gold exposure should protect me in case I’m wrong.

Another reason why I think the outperformance could continue is that many governments and central banks are looking to move reserves away from the U.S. dollar and towards other assets, such as gold. This pivot in the next few years could see high demand from these large buyers.