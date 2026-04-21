Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Is now the time to consider buying Vodafone shares?

Is now the time to consider buying Vodafone shares?

Vodafone shares have been on a roll, transforming a £5,000 investment 12 months ago into £8,455 today. But is the FTSE stock about to do it again?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Emma Raducanu for Vodafone billboard animation at Piccadilly Circus, London

Image source: Vodafone Group plc

Anyone who bought Vodafone (LSE:VOD) shares 12 months ago is laughing. That’s because the telecommunications giant has been busy executing a remarkable turnaround and has, so far, generated 69.1% total return since April last year.

That means anyone who bought £5,000 worth of shares is now sitting pretty on £8,455. But if Vodafone keeps up its current pace, this might be just a tiny slice of the profits yet to come.

So what needs to happen for Vodafone shares to keep on climbing? And what are the key risks that investors need to keep a careful eye on?

Can the recovery momentum continue?

After a near-decade of near-continuous decline, CEO Margherita Della Valle is delivering the operational turnaround that a host of previous leaders failed to achieve.

With non-core operations divested to raise funds, Vodafone’s balance sheet is slowly being deleveraged, with underlying free cash flow incrementally improving. And just a couple of months ago, management began selling off its stake in VodafoneZiggo Group to raise another €1bn.

But while these divestments provide some short-term financial flexibility, it’s the company’s operations in Germany that are the critical turnaround factor. Due to fierce competition and its own complacency, Vodafone’s core German operations have been in steep decline for years.

However, as per the group’s latest results, this part of the business has finally returned to growth. In fact, it’s now sitting on its second consecutive quarter of improvement, marking a potential inflexion point.

At the same time, its recent merger with Three UK is currently moving ahead of schedule, while its novel fintech payments business in Africa continues to grow at an impressive pace.

With more free cash flow at hand, the balance sheet’s getting steadily repaired and operations are taking back market share, so Vodafone shares seem to have exciting potential.

What could go wrong?

While the group’s progress made so far is encouraging, it’s critical for investors not to get too excited too quickly.

The company still has €51.5bn of debts & equivalents on its books – not something divestments alone will be able to clear. And with Vodafone promising regulators to spend £11bn in infrastructure upgrades within the UK to receive the green light for its Three UK merger, free cash flow flexibility remains constrained.

As for Germany, once again, the business seems to be moving in the right direction. But it’s important to note that the ‘inflexion point’ is so far not guaranteed. Service revenues have indeed returned to growth, but only by a tiny margin. And the competitive pressures that historically chipped away at its market share are still present today.

So where does that leave investors today?

The bottom line

For now, Vodafone’s recovery remains fragile. Sentiment’s rightfully improving, but there are still plenty of weak spots that could derail progress, with Germany being what most institutional analysts are watching closely. Investing early in a recovery story is a risky endeavour. But if management’s strategy continues to succeed, it could prove to be a lucrative move.

Personally, I think there’s enough potential here to merit a closer look at Vodafone shares for long-term (and patient) investors.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Here’s what happened to £1,000 invested in the past 2 stock market crashes

| Christopher Ruane

History may not repeat itself, but our writer reckons there are lessons to be learned from what recent stock market…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman at the street withdrawing money at the ATM
Investing Articles

Here’s how the HSBC share price reached an all-time high… and what might be next

| Mark Hartley

HSBC’s record share price reflects a strong rebound in profits and investor confidence, but future gains may be bumpier from…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

Investors tempted by beaten-down Diageo shares should mark 6 May on their calendars now

| Harvey Jones

Diageo is a top British blue-chip but its shares have come under fire in recent years. Harvey Jones hopes investors…

Read more »

Close up of manual worker's equipment at construction site without people.
Investing Articles

Are Taylor Wimpey shares just too cheap to ignore?

| Paul Summers

Times have been tough for holders of Taylor Wimpey shares. But Paul Summers wonders whether a lot of bad news…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

Here’s how to target a £50 monthly passive income in a Stocks and Shares ISA

| John Fieldsend

How easy or hard is it to start building a £50 monthly passive income in a Stocks and Shares ISA?…

Read more »

Edinburgh Cityscape with fireworks over The Castle and Balmoral Clock Tower
Investing Articles

£7,500 invested in Scottish Mortgage shares 3 years ago is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

Scottish Mortgage shares have the wind in their sails and have delivered excellent returns since 2023. Is this FTSE 100…

Read more »

Belfast City Sunset with colorful twilight over Lagan Weir Pedestrian and Cycle Bridge spanning over the Lagan River in downtown Belfast
Investing Articles

Up 1,164%! Here’s how the Rolls-Royce share price might keep surging

| John Fieldsend

The Rolls-Royce share price has been flying of late. But here's one reason why the next few years could see…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

Down 90% and 93%! Are Ocado Group and Aston Martin shares set for a mind-blowing recovery?

| Harvey Jones

Aston Martin shares have been a complete disaster and Ocado has done just as badly. But are these FTSE 250…

Read more »