Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Want to start investing in the stock market? Have a spare £200 or £300?

Want to start investing in the stock market? Have a spare £200 or £300?

Just how much does someone need to start investing? Not very much, explains Christopher Ruane, as he weighs some pros and cons of starting small.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Young woman carrying bottle of Energise Sport to the gym

Image source: Britvic (copyright Evan Doherty)

How much does it take to start investing in the stock market?

Many people have wrestled with that question over the years – and they have not all ended up with the same answer!

Fortunately, the answer is basically not that much, in the grand scheme of things. A few hundred pounds would be ample.

Starting on a small scale and learning

In fact, I see some advantages to beginning modestly.

It can be quicker to get going if one does not need to spend years saving up the required cash, while life throws up other needs that require money.

Also, while everyone likes to think that they will start investing with a Midas touch, the reality is that there is a learning curve. Starting on a relatively small scale means that any beginner’s mistakes can be less costly than if more was at stake.

Choosing the right way to invest

Still, there can be some disadvantages too.

One is that costs such as platform fees, dealing commissions, and charges can eat into the money invested – especially if there is a minimum amount.

So it is important to look around when trying to find the most suitable share-dealing account, Stocks and Shares ISA, or trading app.

Learning some basic but important lessons

Even on a small scale, the basics of investing apply.

For example, no matter how good a company may be, it can run into unforeseen difficulties. So it is important to spread a portfolio across diverse shares. That can be harder to do cost-effectively when investing several hundred pounds than with a larger amount, but it is possible.

Also, valuation matters – not just finding good businesses. Long-term returns in investing are not just driven by the strength of the business, but also what you paid for your stake in it.

Following some Warren Buffett wisdom

I think many people could do worse than to start investing following some precepts of stock market legend Warren Buffett.

For example, he advocates sticking to businesses (and business areas) you understand, not being greedy, and building in a margin of safety when assessing how attractive a share price is.

Buffett also reckons many people should look no further than an index tracker when they start investing, but personally I think there can be merit in looking at individual shares.

One share I think is worth considering is FTSE 100 asset manager M&G (LSE: MNG).

This has some attributes of a classic Buffett approach. The market for asset management is huge and likely to stay that way. M&G has competitive advantages that help give it what Buffett calls a “moat“. Those include its strong brand, multinational operations, and a customer base in the millions.

I also find its dividend yield attractive. At 7%, it means someone buying M&G shares today will hopefully earn £7 per year for each £100 invested.

Dividends are never guaranteed at any firm, though. M&G faces risks and one is that choppy financial markets like we have seen lately could lead some investors to pull more money from its funds than they put in, hurting earnings.

Over the long term, however, I think this income share has ongoing potential.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach
Investing Articles

How to earn £596 a year in second income from 1 FTSE stock

| Ken Hall

Building a second income from dividend shares? Here’s how £10,000 invested in a top FTSE 100 stock could generate £596…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

With the stock market at record highs, should I invest now or wait?

| Stephen Wright

How should investors approach the stock market as share prices reach new highs? Keep buying? Or look to conserve cash…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How can investors aim to turn £100 a month into £6,515 in annual passive income?

| Stephen Wright

Over 30 years, a 6.5% annual return transforms £100 a month into £6,515 in annual passive income. But which stocks…

Read more »

View over Old Man Of Storr, Isle Of Skye, Scotland
Investing Articles

What a ‘forgotten’ £30,000 ISA could turn into by 2046 in passive income

| Andrew Mackie

A large lump sum left sitting in a Cash ISA could miss out on a powerful passive income stream —…

Read more »

A beach at sunset where there is an inscription on the sand "Breathe Deeeply".
Investing Articles

Here’s how Lloyds shares could climb another 50%… or crash 50%!

| Alan Oscroft

After a shaky few weeks, where might Lloyds shares go next? Today's analyst opinions diverge more widely than we might…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

30.68% off its highs — is now my chance to buy Netflix in my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Stephen Wright

Unusually low multiples can bring opportunities to buy stocks. But is there an opportunity right now in one of the…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

8.97%! Why do Taylor Wimpey shares always have such a high dividend yield?

| Stephen Wright

Taylor Wimpey shares come with a huge dividend yield. But investors collecting passive income have ended up paying for it…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing Articles

5 years ago £10,000 bought Rolls-Royce shares. How many would it buy today?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows just how far and fast Rolls-Royce shares have climbed, and examines whether there's scope for more excitement…

Read more »