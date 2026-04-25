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What a ‘forgotten’ £30,000 ISA could turn into by 2046 in passive income

A large lump sum left sitting in a Cash ISA could miss out on a powerful passive income stream — here’s how compounding changes that.

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Andrew Mackie
Andrew started out on his journey as a private investor in late 2019, just months before the Covid crash. He has expertise across several different industries, including: banking, energy, materials, consumer goods, precious metals and technology. Andrew is a value investor who primarily looks for opportunities in industries and businesses that have been shunned by the Market. He applies a thematic approach to investing and does not invest in fads. His minimum holding period for any stock is five years. Andrew’s vast work experience across banking, insurance, energy, renewables, communications and public sector enables him to bring a unique perspective and insight into his investment analysis. Education: Degrees in law and management
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A forgotten £30,000 ISA might feel like a safe bet. Left in cash at today’s rates, it could grow to around £72,000 over the next 20 years.

That sounds like a solid return — but it hides a much bigger problem.

The real cost isn’t what that money earns. It’s what it misses. And this is exactly what most investors are doing.

Data from HM Revenue & Customs shows £30,000 is a typical ISA balance across the UK. Yet while cash savings remain the default, long-term returns tell a different story.

Historically, the FTSE 100 has delivered closer to 6.5% a year with dividends reinvested. At that rate, the same £30,000 could grow to roughly £105,000 over 20 years. A wholly different proposition.

Where the real return comes from

So where does that missing return actually come from?

Not from chasing share prices — but from income.

Reinvested dividends are what quietly do the heavy lifting over time. Instead of sitting idle, they buy more shares, which then generate more income, and the cycle repeats.

The table below shows what a £30,000 ISA could become over 20 years using a basket of high-yield UK shares. It assumes:

  • 2% annual dividend growth
  • flat share prices
  • full dividend reinvestment
StockPotential value after 20 years
Aviva (LSE: AV.)£110,010
BP£75,844
HSBC£73,672
M&G£127,046
Legal & General£173,135

Durable businesses

No stock behaves this neatly, of course. Prices move, yields change, and returns rarely follow a straight line.

But the broader pattern is hard to ignore.

Over time, reinvesting income from resilient businesses can quietly turn a lump sum into meaningful wealth — something cash savings rarely achieve on their own.

That’s where stock selection starts to matter.

The gap in outcomes isn’t driven by luck or timing. It comes down to how each business generates its cash flows — and more importantly, whether it can grow them.

Companies with durable income streams and the ability to reinvest consistently tend to pull away over time. Those that can’t, fall behind.

And that’s why one name in particular stands out from the list: Aviva.

A compounding machine in plain sight

At first glance, it still looks like a traditional income stock. But underneath, the business has been quietly reshaped — and that matters for long-term compounding.

The biggest shift sits in its wealth and pensions division. Workplace contributions, auto-enrolment, and the move towards self-managed retirement savings are all driving steady inflows.

At the same time, the UK is entering a major wealth transfer phase, as assets pass from baby boomers to younger generations.

These are not one-off revenues. They are recurring flows that build over time.

Of course, risks remain. A deep recession or rising unemployment could slow pension contributions and weaken inflows.

Nevertheless, the model today looks far more balanced than it did a few years ago. A growing share of income now comes from wealth and fee-based services, providing a cushion against more cyclical parts of the business.

That combination matters for income investors. It supports not just today’s yield, but the ability to grow it over time.

In other words, this is no longer just a high-yield stock — it is a business steadily building the foundations for long-term income compounding.

Andrew Mackie has positions in Aviva Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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