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2 excellent investment trusts to consider for an ISA or SIPP

This pair of investment trusts would offer a SIPP or ISA exposure to what could be a very large global trend over the next 20 years.

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Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer who has contributed more than 2,000 articles for The Motley Fool UK. He has been managing his own ISA and SIPP portfolios for over a decade, focusing on high-quality companies benefitting from powerful growth trends. His favourite investing quote comes from Peter Lynch: “The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.”
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Both the Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) are intended for long-term wealth creation. And this aligns well with big global growth trends, as they have time to play out over many years or even decades.

One big trend I’m bullish on over the next 20 years is Asia, and it’s a geography I’ve been building more portfolio exposure towards.

Here are two FTSE 250 investment trusts that would do the job here.

Why Asia?

First though, why this region? Well, there are a few key reasons:

  • Asia is home to many world-class firms including ByteDance, BYD, and Taiwan Semi (TSMC).
  • Accounts for about 60% of global GDP growth, yet represents just 8% in global stock indices. 
  • Roughly 80% of the world’s new middle class is expected to emerge from Asia.
  • Attractive valuations (much cheaper than US stocks).
  • Improving corporate governance.

Going for growth

The first stock I like, own and see as one to consider is Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LSE:PHI). This one targets Asia’s top growth companies and has done really well recently, rising around 80% in the past year.

The top two holdings are chipmakers TSMC and Samsung Electronics, both central to the global AI buildout. Other holdings include CATL (EV batteries) and EO Technics (chipmaking tools).

In the six months to 31 January 2026, Pacific Horizon’s net asset value (NAV) total return per share was 36.6%. This was more than double the 17.8% return of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (in sterling terms). AI and copper and gold producers helped drive returns.

Now there are a few things that could throw a spanner in the works here, such as an economic slowdown in China and renewed trade tensions and tariffs.

However, what I like here is that the trust’s already trading at a 9.5% discount to NAV. So the stock still looks good value, despite nearly doubling in a year.

Although short-term volatility and macro uncertainty are likely to persist, patient investors willing to look beyond near-term headlines can find a rich opportunity set across the region, where structural growth and attractive valuations continue to coexist.

Pacific Horizon.

Focus on income

The second trust I like is Schroder Oriental Income Fund (LSE:SOI). As the name indicates, this one focuses on dividend-paying stocks. So as well as TSMC and Samsung Electronics, there are established income shares such as Singapore Telecommunications, Rio Tinto, and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC).

In the last decade, the trust has delivered an annualised total return of 11.3%, above the index’s 9.4%. And it’s grown the dividend every year since launch 20 years ago. So it has a solid track record of building wealth for patient shareholders.

I stress the word patient, because anything could happen in the next few months. The Middle East situation adds a lot of uncertainty.

Long term, however, I’m optimistic Schroder Oriental Income Fund can keep delivering. Due to the supportive trends outlined above, Asian companies are increasingly returning cash to shareholders. And the trust “aims to tap into the Asian income story and help investors diversify their dividends“.

With a starting dividend yield of 3.2% and trading at a 4.6% discount to NAV, I think the shares offer solid value. That’s why I’m thinking about buying some in May.

Ben McPoland has positions in Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Plc and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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