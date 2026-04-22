Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » How much do I need in an ISA for a £668 monthly second income?

How much do I need in an ISA for a £668 monthly second income?

One popular approach to building a second income is through becoming a landlord. But how does that compare to using a Stocks and Shares ISA?

Posted by
John Fieldsend
John Fieldsend is a global investor and equity analyst, managing his private portfolio since 2015 and writing for The Motley Fool since 2022. Based in Yorkshire, he aims to combine his mathematical background with a qualitative approach to identifying value in the markets and selecting stocks with huge potential. One important quote for investors to take heed of, in his opinion, comes by way of billionaire investor Peter Lynch: "If you're right six times out of ten, you're terrific in this business."
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.

Image source: Getty Images

For some people, the option of building a second income comes through renting out a spare room. The average rent of a single room in Britain in 2026 has risen to £668 a month (excluding inner London). So becoming a part-time landlord sounds like it could be a nice little earner.

But anyone living in the country also has access to that glory of glories: the Stocks and Shares ISA. This investment vehicle can also be used to create a similar income for far less work, much less stress, no taxes to worry about, and for a lot less starting cash than one might think. Let’s look at how.

Hands-off

The biggest advantage, in my view, is how easy the whole thing is. Investing in companies around the world now takes mere seconds. I can open a Stocks and Shares ISA by pausing the doomscrolling for a couple of minutes and downloading an app. That’s a fair sight more convenient than having someone else live in the house.

There’s all the other hassle of renting a room, too. Any income generated is taxed as income – possibly 40% or more taken away. And the new renter’s rights act is introducing a lot more regulations and rules for would-be landlords to be aware of. The ISA, on the other hand, is £20k a year maximum deposit totally tax-free, and the process itself is also largely hands-off after buying the stocks.

As for downsides? There is the startup cost to think about. Aiming for an average 5% yearly dividend yield would require £160k to hit that £668 a month figure – a pretty penny indeed. The lump sum can be brought down with a few years of letting the lump sum grow. Investing in an FTSE 100 index tracker in 2020, for example, brings the cash required to less than £80k instead.

The rub

And that’s really the rub, isn’t it? Good investment choices can make a huge difference in the final result. That’s why I think passive income seekers may wish to consider Aviva (LSE: AV.) shares in their ISAs.

For one, the passive income is among the best on the FTSE 100. The dividend yield currently stands at 6.15%. While dividends are never guaranteed, the business of selling insurance and retirement services offers stable earnings that typically grow with inflation. That might be why one reason why the dividend has grown an average of 6% a year over the last decade.

As for risks, the ever-changing nature of interest rates poses a problem for companies that plan so far ahead. A shift up or down in rates – as we have seen recently – can change the value of a rather large asset pile. Moreover, this isn’t easy for a newbie investor to understand.

On the whole? A good Stocks and Shares ISA should be diversified with a number of different stocks. But for those wanting to maximise their passive income, I think Aviva is worth a look.

John Fieldsend has positions in Aviva Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Selling for £1, are Lloyds shares still a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

Lloyds shares sold for pennies for many years -- but now cost a pound. Our writer sees some strengths in…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

How much could spending just £5 a day on UK shares earn in passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

Sticking to UK shares in well-known companies, our writer shows how £5 a day could be used to target over…

Read more »

Dominos delivery man on skateboard holding pizza boxes
Investing Articles

Think you’re too young for a SIPP? Think again!

| Christopher Ruane

Is a SIPP something best left to later in working life? Not at all, according to this writer -- and…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

These 5 FTSE 100 shares all offer dividend yields well above average!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane gives the lowdown on a handful of FTSE 100 shares, all yielding considerably higher than the index, that…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How to turn a Stocks and Shares ISA into £10k of annual passive income

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley outlines a simple method of achieving a stable passive income stream from a Stocks and Shares ISA without…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

3 useful lessons from Warren Buffett for an investor over 40

| Christopher Ruane

Can Warren Buffett's long-term approach to investing still work for someone in middle age, or older? Christopher Ruane believes it…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

This UK growth share’s already doubled this year. I reckon it might just be getting going!

| Christopher Ruane

This UK growth share has more than doubled in a matter of weeks. Our writer thinks the market may be…

Read more »

Happy woman commuting on a train and checking her mobile phone while using headphones
Investing Articles

In just 2 years, Vodafone shares would have turned £10,000 into this much…

| Alan Oscroft

The Vodafone transformation is going well, and the shares have had a brilliant couple of years. Can the momentum and…

Read more »