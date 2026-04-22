Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » How much could spending just £5 a day on UK shares earn in passive income?

How much could spending just £5 a day on UK shares earn in passive income?

Sticking to UK shares in well-known companies, our writer shows how £5 a day could be used to target over £25 per week of passive income within a decade.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.

Image source: Getty Images

Lots of UK shares pay dividends. Basically that is a way for companies that generate more cash than they need to run their business to reward their investors.

That helps explain why dividends are never guaranteed. Companies might not generate enough spare cash, or may have other uses for it.

But lots of UK shares do pay dividends. In fact, just the 100 biggest companies listed on the London market (the FTSE 100) pay out well over £1bn per week on average in dividends.

That can be a lucrative source of passive income. So, what does someone have to do to get their hands on some of it?

Matching the method to your means

This, I think, is where things get interesting!

Beyond owning the shares, someone does not need to do anything to get dividends they pay. So, they can put money into the share, sit back, and then let the dividends flow (depending on whether that company pays them).

This, then, is truly what I would call a passive income source.

Not only that, but the amount invested can vary depending to someone’s means. They can put in as little or as much as they choose.

A fiver a day can go a long way!

Say, for example, that someone wants to invest £5 per day in UK dividend shares.

They could do that through an investing platform such as a share-dealing account or Stocks and Shares ISA.

As dividends are never guaranteed – and shares also carry the risk of capital loss – a smart investor will spread that amount over different shares.

Imagine they keep up this fiver a day investment habit, compounding (reinvesting) dividends at 6% annually.

Doing that for a decade, the portfolio should be worth around £24k. At a 6% yield, that would equate to an annual passive income of roughly £1,443, or nearly £28 per week.

On the hunt for income shares to buy

As well as diversifying, it matters what shares an investor buys – and what they pay for them.

One UK income share I think merits consideration is FTSE 100 financial services firm Standard Life (LSE: SDLF), recently renamed from Phoenix Group.

The company’s business model is both simple and complex.

It is simple because it basically consists of managing retirement and pension accounts for millions of people – roughly one in five British adults, in fact.

That is also complex, though, as managing hundreds of billions of pounds in assets involves risk.

For example, Standard Life has a large mortgage book. So, if the property market suddenly weakens, it could need to write down some of its valuations, eating into earnings.

Still, Standard Life is a sophisticated organisation with deep experience of the financial markets. That has helped it grow its dividend per share annually in recent years, something it aims to keep doing.

Its large customer base and powerful brands could help it as it aims to achieve that goal. Even at today’s level, the dividend yield is a juicy 7.1%.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Down 29%, should I buy Palantir for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Ben McPoland

Palantir Technologies has lost over a quarter of its value in the past few months. Does this make it a…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Selling for £1, are Lloyds shares still a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

Lloyds shares sold for pennies for many years -- but now cost a pound. Our writer sees some strengths in…

Read more »

Dominos delivery man on skateboard holding pizza boxes
Investing Articles

Think you’re too young for a SIPP? Think again!

| Christopher Ruane

Is a SIPP something best left to later in working life? Not at all, according to this writer -- and…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

These 5 FTSE 100 shares all offer dividend yields well above average!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane gives the lowdown on a handful of FTSE 100 shares, all yielding considerably higher than the index, that…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How to turn a Stocks and Shares ISA into £10k of annual passive income

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley outlines a simple method of achieving a stable passive income stream from a Stocks and Shares ISA without…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

3 useful lessons from Warren Buffett for an investor over 40

| Christopher Ruane

Can Warren Buffett's long-term approach to investing still work for someone in middle age, or older? Christopher Ruane believes it…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

This UK growth share’s already doubled this year. I reckon it might just be getting going!

| Christopher Ruane

This UK growth share has more than doubled in a matter of weeks. Our writer thinks the market may be…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

How much do I need in an ISA for a £668 monthly second income?

| John Fieldsend

One popular approach to building a second income is through becoming a landlord. But how does that compare to using…

Read more »