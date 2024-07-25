Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » As the Anglo American share price holds up on H1 results, should I buy?

As the Anglo American share price holds up on H1 results, should I buy?

Failed takeover attempts and major restructuring all affect the Anglo American share price. Here’s what’s happening at H1 time.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Anglo American (LSE: AAL) share price has been through something of a boom and bust period in the past few years.

It’s now half where it was at the peaks of 2022, but we have seen some progress in 2024.

Upbeat first-half results on Thursday (25 July) didn’t do much, with the price down 1% in morning trading. Still, the FTSE 100 itself has dropped the same, so it’s all square.

Cyclical boost

This is a notoriously cyclical sector, and demand for raw materials has been hit by inflation and interest rates. But I have my eye on the big FTSE 100 mining stocks, with a feeling that the upwards part of the next cycle might be on its way.

Anglo CEO Duncan Wanblad spoke of “a strong operational performance that delivered steady volumes and a 4% improvement in unit costs, while still facing weak cyclical markets.

The firm saw revenue drop by 8% in the period, which I’m happy to take in the current economy. The fact that it translated to just a 3% dip in underlying EBITDA shows margins are holding. In fact, Anglo’s EBITDA margin picked up from 31% a year ago, to 33%.

To me that’s testament to keen cash control, which can be crucial in a cyclical business. And we saw free cash flow of $506m, compared to a $466m outflow a year ago.

Transformation

A tentative takeover approach by BHP pushed the Anglo American share price up in April and May. It came to nought, even though BHP upped its proposals a couple of times. But big acquisition attempts add to my thought that a sector might be undervalued.

It would have meant demerging Anglo’s Platinum Limited and Kumba Iron Ore Limited businesses. And that can show where there might be some weakness, and where a firm’s core strength lies.

The company’s still going ahead with demergers. And the CEO told us this time that plans to divest its steelmaking coal business are “well under way with continued strong interest from a large number of potential new owners.”

He says it’s part of plans for “focusing on our world-class asset base in copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients.

What does it mean?

All this divesting and focusing can enhance a company’s efficiency. But it can throw a spanner in the works for investors thinking about putting down some of their hard-earned money to buy some shares.

On the whole, I think these moves are probably good. Especially the focus on copper, which must be one of the metals with the surest of future demands. All those electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure will need lots of the stuff.

Then again, a tight focus can open up a miner more to volatility in its chosen materials.

On balance, I’m fairly bullish about the prospects for Anglo American. But I think other mining stocks, with less of the restructuring risk, might be better value now. I’ll hold off and keep watching.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock’s down 50%, and a director just bought 8,000 shares

| Ben McPoland

Directors of this blue-chip company have been snapping up a load of its shares. Should I do likewise and buy…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The BT share price is far too cheap, analysts say!

| Dr. James Fox

The BT share price fell on Thursday 25 July after the company's Q1 results. Dr James Fox takes a closer…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is this the start of a stock market crash?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Global stock markets are experiencing some turbulence at the moment. Could investors be looking at a major decline in share…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why the Centrica share price is tanking! And is this an opportunity?

| Dr. James Fox

The Centrica share price was down 8% in early trading. Our writer explores whether this is an opportunity for investors.

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Unilever share price surges! Here’s why it’s topping the FTSE 100

| Dr. James Fox

The Unilever share price surged by more than 5% on Thursday. Our writer takes a closer look at the company's…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

The AstraZeneca share price dips as the company raises full-year guidance!

| Kevin Godbold

AstraZeneca's biopharmaceutical business is delivering ongoing growth, so share price weakness now may be a buying opportunity.

Read more »

Front view of a mixed-race couple walking past a shop window and looking in.
Investing Articles

I think the Next share price should be higher. Here’s why

| Gordon Best

The Next share price has had an impressive year or so, but I think there could still be more growth…

Read more »

Investing Articles

As the Vodafone share price holds firm on Q1 earnings, I’m tempted to buy

| Alan Oscroft

The Vodafone share price has been sliding for years, but it must bottom out some time, surely? Q1 results show…

Read more »