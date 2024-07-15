Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » After falling 80% in 3 years, is this a bargain-basement value stock?

After falling 80% in 3 years, is this a bargain-basement value stock?

Jon Smith runs over both sides of the argument for potentially adding a FTSE 250 value stock to his portfolio that has fallen significantly.

Jon Smith
Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Earlier this year, Ocado Group (LSE:OCDO) tumbled out of the FTSE 100. The relegation to the FTSE 250 had been coming for a while, as the market cap was shrinking due to the falling share price. Down 38% over the past year and a whopping 80% over the past three years, it hasn’t enjoyed the best time. However, there comes a point when it might become a cheap value stock. And now could be the time.

The case to buy

Despite the share price fall, the business is growing in terms of revenue. In 2023 the firm posted the highest revenue yet of £2.83bn. Even though it still posted a loss before tax, it was smaller than the loss from 2022.

Due to the nature of operations, Ocado does need to scale in order to become profitable. For example, the large customer fulfilment centres are expensive to build and can take several years before the financial benefits are felt.

Ocado opened three during 2023, with more expected this year. It’s only a matter of time before the added revenue from this division helps to push the firm to a profit.

As for Ocado Retail, the joint venture with Marks & Spencer in the UK, it continues to grow. The 2023 report commented that this division “has had significant success growing customer numbers, taking online grocery market share”. This is a competitive space, and again time is needed to chip away at the existing market players.

The bottom line here is that if given enough time, Ocado could become a profitable firm. At that point in time, the share price would likely be higher than where it is right now. So it’s the long-term vision that an investor would need to think of this as a bargain value stock right now.

Why I’d stay away

It’s hard to say whether the stock is cheap right now because I can’t use some conventional metrics to find a valuation, as it is loss making.

However, consider this. Even with the falling share price, the market cap is still £3.12bn. In comparison, Man Group has a market cap of almost the same value. Yet the investment manager generated a profit after tax of £181m last year, and has been consistently profitable for years.

So if I’m looking for a company of that size, I think I can find better value from a profitable firm.

Another angle is that Ocado Group might be cheap now, but there’s nothing to say that it won’t get cheaper in the future. It could continue to fall, for example based on the higher debt levels. Debt rose from £577.1m in 2022 to £1.08bn in 2023.

If losses continue and debt keeps rising, the share price should fall as intrinsically the business is worth less.

High risk, high reward

I won’t be buying Ocado shares as a value play. I think there will come a time for me to buy, but I don’t think it’s right now.

However, if I was more of a high-risk investor, I’d consider buying. If the business can flip to being profitable within the next couple of years, the rally in the share price could be considerable!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

1,000 shares in this FTSE 100 stalwart would give me £525 of dividends!

| Dr. James Fox

The FTSE 100 is packed full of stocks offering sizeable dividend yields, but I feel this one is the pick…

Read more »

Investing Articles

At a 9.4% yield, is this passive income giant worth a look?

| Gordon Best

There are plenty of companies out there with high dividend yields, but is this one a potential game changer for…

Read more »

Investing Articles

8.5% dividend yield! Time to buy this out-of-favour passive income stock?

| Stephen Wright

NewRiver Reit’s retail assets appear to lack pricing power. But a closer look reveals an interesting passive income opportunity for…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Down 15% today: what’s going on with the Burberry share price?

| Kevin Godbold

Dire trading figures and a fast change of chief executive -- is this the bottom for the share price at…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

£20,000 tucked away? Here’s how I’d aim for a £29,664-a-year passive income

| Charlie Keough

This Fool wants to debunk the myth that making passive income is impossible. With £20,000, here's how he'd do it.

Read more »

Dividend Shares

Starting with £0, here’s how I’d turn my Stocks and Shares ISA into a second income machine

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how compounding his dividend payments can help him to grow his Stocks and Shares ISA from a…

Read more »

Happy parents playing with little kids riding in box
Investing Articles

A 9.7%-yielding FTSE 100 dividend gem that could create generational wealth

| Simon Watkins

A sizeable investment pot that can be passed onto the next generation could be built with much smaller investments over…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 31%, do Lloyds shares have more to give?

| Charlie Keough

Shares in major FTSE 100 bank Lloyds are on a charge. But what could be in store for the stock?…

Read more »