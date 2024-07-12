Here’s why I’m watching the Glencore share price

The mining sector has always been volatile, but with some recent strategic moves, I’m watching the Glencore share price even more closely.

As an investor always on the lookout for intriguing opportunities, mining giant Glencore (LSE: GLEN) has long been on my radar. But as the firm has been making some big strategic movies in the last few weeks, I’m paying even more attention to the Glencore share price.

Recent performance

First, let’s talk about how the shares have been performing. Glencore’s share price stands at £4.79, with a hefty market cap of £58.2bn. Over the past year, the stock has seen a modest 4.5% gain, underperforming the broader UK market (8.4%). However, with growing demand for commodities globally, I feel that there is still a decent opportunity here for a long-term investor like me.

One aspect that piques my interest is Glencore’s earnings growth. In the last five years, earnings have grown by an impressive 49% per year, well ahead of the sector average of 13%. Analysts are projecting future earnings growth of 11% per year. This steady growth is particularly appealing in the cyclical mining sector, where companies can often struggle to maintain consistent earnings trajectories.

Uncertainty ahead

However, the company carries a high level of debt, which could be a concern if commodity prices take a downturn. Although the balance sheet shows there is plenty of cash to support this, profit margins have dipped from 6.8% last year to 2% currently, indicating some pressure on the bottom line. These factors contribute to the current price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 17.5 times, which isn’t exactly bargain-basement territory.

On a more positive note, management has been making strategic moves to position for future growth. The company recently inked a long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply deal with China’s Shenzhen Energy. This agreement demonstrates a commitment to expanding in the rapidly growing LNG market, particularly in Asia.

Speaking of Asia, expertise in the copper market is another reason to keep an eye on the shares. With China’s CMOC planning to more than double copper output from its mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo by 2028, demand for copper trading and logistics services could see a significant boost. As one of the world’s largest commodity traders, Glencore is well-positioned to capitalise on this trend.

For income-focused investors, a dividend yield of 2.1% might not be head-turning, but it’s worth noting that the payout ratio is a reasonable 38%. If the company looks to increase the dividend to bring in new investors, then there’s clearly plenty of room to do so.

Plenty of potential

It’s also worth mentioning that Glencore has been actively involved in the transition towards cleaner energy sources. As the world increasingly focuses on decarbonisation, the firm’s diverse portfolio of metals and minerals – including copper, cobalt, and nickel – could play a crucial role in the green energy revolution.

Of course, investing in mining stocks comes with its fair share of risks. Commodity prices can be volatile, geopolitical tensions can disrupt operations, and environmental concerns are increasingly coming to the forefront.

In conclusion, while it may not be the flashiest stock on the market, its strategic positioning, earnings growth potential, and involvement in key commodities make the Glencore share price well worth watching. For those with a strong stomach and a long-term outlook, the firm could be an interesting addition to a well-diversified portfolio. I’ll be adding it to my watchlist.