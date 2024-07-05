Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » US Stock » Nvidia vs Tesla: which is the best for a Stocks and Shares ISA today?

Tesla stock’s underperformed over the last 12 months. Could it be a better buy than Nvidia for British investors seeking long-term growth?

Edward Sheldon, CFA
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) are two of the most popular stocks in the world. It’s easy to see why – over the last decade they’ve both made long-term investors a ton of money.

Is one a better buy for a Stocks and Shares ISA today? Let’s compare the two growth stocks and have a look.

Comparing their business models

Before I dive into the numbers, it’s worth touching on their business models.

Nvidia specialises in designing powerful ‘accelerated computing’ hardware (GPUs) and related software. And today, its hardware is powering the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution.

Meanwhile, Tesla makes electric vehicles (EVs). However, it’s also a major player in self-driving technology, robotics and AI, and it’s planning to release some news in relation to robo-taxis in August.

I think both companies have a lot of potential from an investment perspective. In the long run, both could get much bigger as the world becomes more digital.

Which company’s performing better?

However, if we look at business performance today, Nvidia’s the clear winner.

This year, Nvidia’s forecast to generate revenue and earnings growth of 98% and 108% respectively (incredible numbers).

Tesla, by contrast, is forecast to generate revenue growth of just 2% and its earnings per share are expected to fall by about 18%.

So Nvidia has far more momentum at the moment. The reason for this is simple. Currently, all the Big Tech companies (including Tesla) are scrambling to buy its chips. Tesla, on the other hand, is facing challenging conditions in the EV market as a lot of consumers have run out of cash (and cooled a little on EVs).

Which stock’s cheaper?

Now, given Nvidia’s spectacular revenue and earnings growth, you’d expect its valuation to be higher than Tesla’s. Yet, bizarrely, its valuation is significantly lower than the EV company’s.

Looking at current earnings forecasts, Nvidia has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 47, falling to 35 using next year’s forecast. Meanwhile, Tesla has a P/E ratio of 96, falling to 72.

So Nvidia’s a much cheaper stock, despite the fact its share price is up around 150% this year.

Examining their risks

As for risks, both companies have them. For Nvidia, the main one is that customer orders slow. History shows that this will happen at some point. We just don’t know if it’ll be next quarter or next decade.

For Tesla, the biggest risk is a continued drop off in consumer spending and demand for EVs. This would impact its revenues and earnings.

The winner?

Putting this all together, Nvidia’s the winner for me out of the two stocks.

There’s no guarantee that it will outperform Tesla going forward, of course. However, with its higher level of growth and significantly lower valuation, it’s the stock I’d choose if I had to pick one for my Stocks and Shares ISA today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

