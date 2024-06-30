Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » With a spare £380, I’d start investing like this

With a spare £380, I’d start investing like this

Our writer draws on his stock market experience to explain how he’d start investing with a few hundred pounds if he’d never bought shares before.

Christopher Ruane
Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Putting off getting into the stock market until more money is accumulated: good idea or bad idea? A lot of people do not start investing because they want to save more money first. I understand that logic, but procrastination can mean never getting started.

On top of that, a lot of stock market beginners make some rookie errors. If I had never bought shares before, I would rather start investing by dipping my toe in the water than making a big splash.

Yes, that might not make me rich (yet) – but it could also mean that any beginner’s mistakes I made were less costly.

So if I had £380 and wanted to start buying shares for the first time, here is what I would do.

Getting ready to invest

In some ways, making the first move is the simple bit. I would get the administrative side of things in order to be ready to start investing.

So for example, I would set up a share-dealing account or Stocks and Shares ISA then put my £380 into it.

After that, I would learn about how the stock market works. A great business is not always a great investment. I would want to start investing as I hoped to go on, by making great investments.

Finding shares to buy

It might seem that £380 might not buy me many shares. But putting all my eggs in one basket can be risky. So even with a modest sum, I would want to diversify across a number of different shares.

That is possible even with just a few hundred pounds, though I would be mindful of the dealing costs if I put it into an array of different shares.

One option to try and spread my risk without buying lots of different shares would be to invest in a share like City of London Investment Trust (LSE: CTY).

An investment trust is basically a form of pooled investment. So City of London owns shares in dozens of companies and by owning its shares I could indirectly gain exposure to them.

If things go well and fund managers make strong investment choices, the trust’s pool of mostly British blue-chip shares could hopefully do well. On top of that, the trust pays a dividend. It has raised that dividend every year for over half a century although, as always in the stock market, past performance is not necessarily a guide to what will happen in future.

Sluggish UK economy

With the UK economy looking sluggish though, I see a risk that ongoing weakness could mean City of London’s share price does not even grow in line with inflation.

In the past few years its track record has been modest.

Still, if I had spare cash to invest, I would consider buying the shares.

An alternative would be to start investing in individual shares. Even against a lacklustre economic backdrop, some companies will likely do well. Buying them while investors’ expectations are muted could potentially mean I bag a long-term bargain, if I choose the right shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

A FTSE 100 stock that could create generational passive income

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks buying Diageo shares with the dividend yield at a 10-year high could be a great way of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 bargains I’d love to add to my Stocks and Shares ISA in July

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is keen to add some good-value FTSE 100 shares to his Stocks and Shares ISA and reckons these…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

2 handy investment trusts that could boost my passive income

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland shines a light on two FTSE 250 trusts he feels have the potential to provide him with very…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

The Diageo share price keeps falling – time to buy more?

| Harvey Jones

The Diageo share price has been falling for years, but Harvey Jones wants to make doubly sure he benefits when…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why I think the Scottish Mortgage share price can climb higher

| Alan Oscroft

The Scottish Mortgage share price is gaining in 2024. But it still lags the Nasdaq and trades at a tasty…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade opportunity to buy these 2 penny stocks this cheaply?

| Alan Oscroft

I've been watching these two penny stocks for a long time. And right now, I think they might just be…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

If I’d put £5,000 into Nvidia stock at the start of June, here’s what I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

Nvidia stock more than trebled in 2023, then had already doubled by May this year. Surely it didn't rise yet…

Read more »

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

3 reasons the Rolls-Royce share price might crash

| Alan Oscroft

Can anything stop the rise and rise of the Rolls-Royce share price? Maybe one day something will, and it might…

Read more »