Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Investing For Beginners » Why I can’t afford to not invest in these FTSE 100 shares

Why I can’t afford to not invest in these FTSE 100 shares

Jon Smith explains why certain FTSE 100 shares from sectors including banking and property have driven the index’s gains recently.

Jon Smith
Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Last month, the FTSE 100 hit a new record high above 8,400 points. Even though we’ve had a slight pullback since then, the market is still comfortably above 8,000 points. Over the past year, the gains in the index have been driven by some key sectors. Here’s why I feel I need to get exposure to those FTSE 100 shares.

Banking on future profits

One of the sectors that has driven gains is banking. Over the past year, Barclays shares are up 33%. Both Lloyds Banking Group and NatWest Group are up over 20%.

These stocks have helped to push the index higher, and I don’t think the party’s over yet. This is because interest rate cuts should help to stimulate economic growth. Given that cuts are coming at some point this year, it should boost consumer confidence. Lower rates will feed through to lower mortgage prices, likely causing more people to decide to buy a property.

The banks should gain from this, with higher transactional spending and more mortgage product sales. This should filter down to higher profits, pushing the stocks higher.

As a risk, lower interest rates will decrease the net interest income that the banks benefit from. This is true, but I feel that this should be offset by the benefits mentioned above.

I already own some banking shares and won’t be looking to sell any time soon.

A brighter view

Another area that has helped overall is property. Homebuilder Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW) is up 35% over the past year. Berkeley Group is up 28% as well.

This is one area that I don’t currently have much exposure to and so am seriously thinking about buying some Taylor Wimpey shares. This is because I think the property sector will continue to recover over the next year.

Part of this relates to the aforementioned interest rate cuts. Cuts should make mortgage rates fall, making it more affordable for people to buy property.

Further, even though the order book right now is lower than it was a year ago, it continues to recover. At £2.09bn (7,686 homes), it’s that demand from customers is strong. It also provides me with some confidence that future revenue is already somewhat in the bag.

With a dividend yield of 6.44%, I can pick up generous income while owning the stock.

As a risk, consumer sentiment right now is still very fragile. It wouldn’t take much, such as inflation rising over the summer, to cause investors to get cold feet about Taylor Wimpey and the recovery.

Building for the future

Based on the top performers in the FTSE 100 including several stocks from banking and property, I feel I need to have exposure to these areas. I believe that all investors should have a diversified portfolio that includes these sectors.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith owns shares in Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing For Beginners

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing For Beginners

This UK stock has gained 42% since I bought it, but I think it’s still a bargain

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines his reasons for thinking that a UK stock he owns has the potential to keep rallying for…

Read more »

Woman sneaker shoe and Arrow on street with copy space background
Investing Articles

£20k in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to grow that into £1m and generate passive income

| Oliver Rodzianko

Our author says turning £20k into £1m is really possible with patience and strategy. Here's how he's planning his passive…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

My top 3 picks today for a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

Here are three very different investments to consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA, covering both the UK and US…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

If I’d put £15k into this FTSE 250 stock in 2008, I’d have over £1.26m today

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This multi-billion-pound business has created plenty of millionaires over the last 16 years, but can it repeat this performance?

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d put £5k in a FTSE 100 tracker fund 5 years ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing in a FTSE 100 index fund is a terrific way to start building wealth passively with minimum effort. But…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

I’d start investing by buying shares with these 3 characteristics

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he would start investing if he was beginning from scratch, using a trio of key principles…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

5 simple steps to build a £1,000 a month passive income portfolio

| Ben McPoland

Our writer sets out an actionable five-step plan to generate £12k a year in passive income through investing in high-quality…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

I’d start investing £1,000 a month from July for £60,000 passive income!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how to capitalise on tax-free investment allowances in order to earn a life-changing passive income.

Read more »