Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Revealed! One of the FTSE 100’s greatest passive income stocks

Revealed! One of the FTSE 100’s greatest passive income stocks

Looking for the best passive income stocks to buy in June? Here’s one I expect to keep paying a growing dividend for years to come.

Royston Wild
Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

We all love a huge dividend yield. But many investors make the mistake of attaching too much importance to this when choosing which passive income stocks to buy.

High yields can sometimes be a red flag, indicating that the company’s stock price has dropped due to underlying issues.

Picking dividend stocks

Furthermore, while large yields can suggest big dividend income today, it’s important to find companies that increase dividends over the long term. This usually indicates a stable and growing business, and can help investors build their wealth ahead of inflation over a long period.

It’s also important to look at a stock’s dividend payout ratio. A company that distributes most of its profits as dividends may have little capital left over for reinvestment to grow, and therefore to pay a sustainable dividend further down the line.

With all this in mind, which FTSE 100 shares do I think investors should consider for a second income? Here is one of my favourites.

A FTSE 100 star

Bunzl (LSE:BNZL) is brilliantly boring. It makes all of the essential products that make the world go round, from food packaging and medical gloves, to cleaning products and safety helmets.

The business sells into multiple sectors, too, like healthcare, retail, foodservice, and cleaning and maintenance. And while it sources just over half (54%) of revenues from North America, it has significant operations across the globe.

These qualities are what makes it such a fine dividend stock. Hugely diverse operations and considerable sales to non-cyclical industries mean earnings remain stable at all points of the economic cycle.

This in turn has led it to raise annual payouts for 31 straight years. A snapshot of its terrific payout record can be seen below.

A snapshot of Bunzl's dividend history.
Created with TradingView

With a payout ratio of around 40%, Bunzl is able to steadily raise dividends while also investing heavily to expand. The boost this has given to its long-running acquisition-based growth strategy — and by extension, to earnings — has also pushed Bunzl’s share price 539% higher over the past two decades.

More payout growth

Encouragingly for investors, City analysts expect dividends to keep rising through to 2026, too, as shown in the table below.

YearTotal dividend per shareForward dividend yield
202368.3p
202472p (f)2.4%
202576p (f)2.6%
202679.8p (f)2.7%

Based on profits, Bunzl looks in good shape to meet these forecasts too. Predicted payouts for the next three years are covered between 2.5 times and 2.6 times by expected earnings.

A reminder that any reading above two times provides a wide margin in case earnings disappoint.

Of course there’s more to consider than just dividends when buying shares. A sinking share price can more than offset the benefit of a steadily rising dividend to an investor’s wealth.

In the case of Bunzl, a sudden spike in costs could hamper future performance. So could a shortage of attractive acquisition targets. But on balance, I think the potential benefits of owning its shares outweigh these risks.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Bunzl Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

With a 5% yield, how attractive is the Lloyds dividend?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at the recent growth of the Lloyds dividend with a longer-term perspective as he weighs investing in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

5 dividend shares I’d buy today for passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Owning this handful of FTSE 100 dividend shares could help boost our writer's passive income streams. Here he explains what…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

Here’s why this FTSE 250 stock looks more attractive than ever to me!

| Sumayya Mansoor

This FTSE 250 stock has been on our writer’s radar for some time. She explains why it’s an even more…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is NatWest still one of the best FTSE 100 shares to buy now? Here’s what the charts say…

| Stephen Wright

After a 40% rise, is there still an opportunity to buy one of the best-performing FTSE 100 shares of 2024?…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

2 superb FTSE 100 stocks I’d buy for a SIPP and hold for a decade

| Ben McPoland

This Fool highlights a pair of excellent blue-chip stocks that he'd buy today and tuck away in a SIPP portfolio…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

9.8%+ yields! 2 high-yield shares I happily own

| Christopher Ruane

One of these high-yield shares currently offers 9.8% and the other one well over 10%. This writer holds them both…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Centrica dividend doesn’t attract me

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane weighs some pros and cons he sees in the Centrica dividend and explains why he has no plans…

Read more »

Investing Articles

It’s down 5% on results day, but behind the B&M share price is a profitable rollout story

| Kevin Godbold

I’d ignore today’s share price dip and focus on B&M’s fat dividend yield and the almost unstoppable growth of the…

Read more »