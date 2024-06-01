Investing in these four magnificent picks within his Stocks and Shares ISA and SIPP has helped Edward Sheldon build wealth for retirement.

3 years ago I built my ISA and SIPP around these 4 stocks. Here’s what happened

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Roughly three years ago, I decided that I was going to build my Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) around four well-known stocks. My view at the time was that, going forward, the world was likely to become more technology driven, and I saw these stocks as a great way to play that theme.

So what were the stocks? And how have they performed over the last three years?

My four big bets

The four companies I built my investment portfolio around three years ago were Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

I was very bullish on all four at the time, so I made them my largest portfolio holdings.

Stock Three-year share price performance (%) Apple 55% Microsoft 77% Alphabet 46% Amazon 13% Performance figures for the three-year period to 29 May

In terms of performance, they’ve done well overall, returning an average of 48% (excluding dividends), or 14% a year.

Microsoft’s been the best performer due to its exposure to artificial intelligence (AI) but Apple and Alphabet have also produced strong returns.

These returns have propelled my portfolio higher and put me closer to achieving financial independence.

Taking a long-term view

It’s been a bumpy ride though. In 2022, all four stocks fell heavily. Amazon, for example, dipped about 50%.

As a long-term investor however, I’m comfortable with share price turbulence. If investors want to pocket big long-term gains from the stock market, that’s the price of admission.

I’ll point out that instead of panicking and selling them when they fell in 2022, I bought more of all four stocks at lower prices. So when they rebounded in 2023, my ISA and SIPP did really well.

My portfolio today

Now today, I’m still building my portfolio around these four companies. I think they all have a lot of potential in our digital world.

However, Nvidia‘s also come into the mix. As a long-term investor, I want to have a lot of exposure to the chip designer, as it’s at the heart of the AI revolution.

Of all these stocks, the one I’m most excited about right now is Amazon. Its earnings are ripping higher at the moment. This year, analysts are forecasting earnings per share growth of more than 50%.

Meanwhile, it’s positioned itself well to benefit from the AI boom. With its new ‘Bedrock’ service, it can help companies make their own large language models like ChatGPT.

One other thing to note about Amazon is that it’s much less owned by portfolio managers than Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet. So I think there’s potential for new buyers to come along.

The risk here is a downturn in consumer spending or enterprise spending on cloud services. This could slow growth.

Taking a medium-to-long-term view however, I’m really bullish on the stock.

With the company’s valuation near all-time lows right now, I think this ‘Magnificent Seven’ stock has the potential to hit $250 in the medium term.