Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » One overlooked cheap share to tap into the year’s hottest theme?

One overlooked cheap share to tap into the year’s hottest theme?

This Fool describes the key things to think about when investing in copper stocks and analyses one cheap share to keep an eye on.

Jesse Williamson
Latest posts by Jesse Williamson (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The price of copper is on the rise. This is starting to look like a theme that could hold up for longer and not just be a quick theme that we look back to in a 2024 recap. With copper on the move, it’s time for me to look for some cheap shares that have exposure to the commodity.

Copper

Copper futures are trading above $11,000/tonne after starting this year below $8,700/tonne. Prices have increased just shy of 30%. That puts copper as one of the best-performing assets in 2024, ahead of other metal peers (gold and silver) and major indices such as the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and FTSE 100.

There are several tailwinds helping copper higher. Increasing expectations of Federal Reserve monetary easing are seeing the dollar fall, which helps the price of commodities rise and also increases investors’ appetite for riskier assets.

However, there are some deeper fundamental tailwinds that are supporting a further move: China.

Last Friday, the Chinese government announced important measures to address the housing market issues, including providing additional funding and making it easier to get mortgages.

On the same day, it was reported that China’s industrial output grew by 6.7% in April, which was better than expected. These announcements had a positive impact on industrial metals.

In 2008, at the peak of the China-led commodity boom, the metal briefly reached a price of over $8,000/t. When adjusted for inflation, the same real value for copper would need to be $14,000/t.

Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals (LSE: CAML) produces copper from its Kounrad mine in Kazakhstan and produces lead and zinc in North Macedonia. 

2023 was a year of investment for the company. Nigel Robinson, the miner’s chief executive, said it was a “year of development and investment” in both its lead and zinc operations in North Macedonia and in the copper operations in Kazakhstan.

Currently, the company’s stock is considered undervalued, with a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.4. Anything below 1 would suggest an undervaluation by the markets. Analysts predict a 26% increase in annual earnings in 2024, followed by a 15% increase in 2025.

Central Asia Metals ticks two boxes for me. The first box is that it has copper exposure. The second is that, by valuation metrics, I can call these shares ‘cheap’. Who doesn’t like a bargain? I don’t think I could name anyone who would turn one away.

Mining stocks are operationally leveraged. They can benefit greatly when their underlying products perform well. However, price declines can also hurt revenue forecasts and projections, and commodities can be volatile. This is an inherent risk when allocating capital to commodity-exposed assets.

An investment case

What would I say for my own investment case? The CEO actually said it well in the 2023 annual report: “The metals we produce are essential for modern living and a technologically advancing future. They play a key role in transmitting power and transporting people to foster economic growth and development.”

I really like the outlook for copper and would like to increase my exposure to the commodity via a company that I find attractive at current prices.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jesse Williamson does not currently own any shares of Central Asia Metals. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

7%+ dividend yields! Here are 2 of the best UK shares to consider buying in June

| Mark David Hartley

This Fool has been searching for UK shares with the best dividend yields. Here are two he thinks investors should…

Read more »

Investing Articles

5 FTSE 100 shares to consider buying for passive income right now

| Alan Oscroft

The FTSE 100 is having its best start to the year for ages, and that's pushing the top dividend yields…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A cheap FTSE 100 stock that’s ready for a dividend hike in 2024

| Royston Wild

This banking giant is one of the FTSE 100's greatest dividend stocks. And at current prices, our writer Royston Wild…

Read more »

Growth Shares

Is the BP share price set to soar after Michael Burry invests in the firm?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes note of a recent purchase from the famous investor behind The Big Short and explains his view…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

I’d focus on Kingfisher now after the Q1 report leaves the share price unmoved

| Kevin Godbold

With the share price near 262p, is the FTSE 100’s Kingfisher a decent investment now for dividends and business recovery?

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

£500 buys me 493 shares in this 7.4% yielding dividend stock!

| Ben McPoland

The renewable energy sector remains out of favour. As a result, there are some high-yielders around, including this dividend stock.

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

If I’d put £10k into Tesla stock 2 years ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Alan Oscroft

Tesla stock has fallen in the past few years. But the valuation looks temptingly low now, as we approach a…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

Up 41.5% in a year, here’s why Alphabet is one of my top stocks to buy

| Oliver Rodzianko

Our author thinks Alphabet is one of the best stocks to buy. He says its undervalued, highly profitable and has…

Read more »