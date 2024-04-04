Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » The Disney share price is up 31% this year! Here’s why I think it could go even higher

The Disney share price is up 31% this year! Here’s why I think it could go even higher

Jon Smith explains why the Disney share price is doing well, with the turnaround strategy likely to help the stock further in years to come.

Jon Smith
Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) has been in the news a lot this week. From activist investor pushes to even Elon Musk’s tweets, the Disney share price has been volatile. Yet when I take a step back and think about what all this noise means for the long-term direction for the company, I’m actually thinking about buying the stock. Here’s why.

Recent volatility

Nelson Peltz, a famous activist investor, has a stake in Disney. He has been pushing for his fund to get two seats on Disney’s board of directors. This would have allowed him to push for more aggressive changes to the business. He feels this is needed in order to help the business grow.

One of the world’s richest men, Musk tweeted he’d invest in Disney if Peltz was appointed. I do have to take this with a pinch of salt, as Disney stopped advertising on his social media platform X. Musk has clashed with the current CEO, Bob Iger, so his claim to invest if Peltz had a seat at the table seems a bit of a personal vendetta.

Last night (3 April), the shareholders voted against his push to give him the seats. Rather, they favoured the turnaround plan of Bob Iger. This was laid out about a year ago, involving large scale cost-cutting in order to make the business more efficient and profitable.

Throughout the past couple of weeks, the share price has been very choppy, as investors tried to understand the impact of the vote outcome. I see Peltz as a key risk going forward, as I doubt that he’ll simply roll over. His plans are more radical than the current turnaround strategy, but I feel they go too far and would be a negative for the stock in the long run.

The plan’s working

The strategy to get Disney back to where it was years ago is starting to pay off.

For example, the cost-cutting is really ramping up. In the latest quarterly earnings report, it stated that $500m was saved during the period. Further, management said: “We are on track to meet or exceed our $7.5bn annualized savings target by the end of fiscal 2024”.

This is a large positive, as the shedding of such expenses highlights there was a large amount of unnecessary spending going on.

The other side of the coin is growth. Income before tax for the quarter was $2.87bn, up 62% from the same quarter the year before. I think the company can continue to push further here. When I add up higher income and lower expenses, it’s a natural recipe for a higher share price.

The share price is up 18% over the past year. But at $119, it’s still a long way back from levels above $175 it traded at in 2021. Therefore, I think there’s plenty of scope for this to continue to rally. I’m thinking about adding this to my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

2 retail growth stocks that could soar in 2024 and beyond!

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains why these retail giants could be shrewd growth stocks to buy now to bag juicy returns and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I invested £1,000 in Rolls-Royce shares this week, what could I earn this year?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane weighs some possible scenarios for Rolls-Royce shares between now and the end of the year -- then considers…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

I’d buy this FTSE 250 stock at 198p to invest in the artificial intelligence revolution

| Ben McPoland

This FTSE 250 trust has Nvidia, Amazon and more in its portfolio. Here's why I'd invest in it today for…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Down 9%, BP’s share price looks a bargain to me, as oil trends higher

| Simon Watkins

BP’s share price has risen with oil prices, but it’s still undervalued against its peers, and buybacks, plus a bigger…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

Are these the top FTSE 100 stocks of the past 20 years?

| Mark David Hartley

As the FTSE 100 draws ever closer to a new all-time high, I'm examining some of the top-performing stocks that…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares are up 180% in a year! Is it too late to buy?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Rolls-Royce shares have produced phenomenal returns for investors over the last 18 months or so. Are they worth buying today…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

This growth stock looks 25% undervalued to me

| Oliver Rodzianko

Leading in British intelligent technology and software solutions, this growth stock looks like a worthy addition to Oliver Rodzianko's portfolio.

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Could I double my money with NIO stock?

| Dr. James Fox

NIO stock is down 53.6% over the past 12 months and even more from its highs. Is there any hope…

Read more »