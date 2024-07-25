Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest £5,000 in FTSE growth stocks right now

How I’d invest £5,000 in FTSE growth stocks right now

Sumayya Mansoor explains why she’s bullish about these FTSE growth stocks, and would be willing to buy some shares.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

If I had £5K to invest right now, two growth stocks I’d love to snap up are The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LSE: TRIG) and Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE: SMT).

Here’s why I like these two picks.

A greener future ahead?

Renewables Infrastructure is set up as an investment trust. It owns many assets throughout Europe to harness these renewable options, and make money from them. Due to its make-up, a big part of its modus operandi is to deliver stellar shareholder value.

For me, the stock possesses two primary bullish aspects. Firstly, the positive sentiment, including government-backing across the developed world, to move towards green energy could bode well for Renewables Infrastructure, its earnings, and returns.

Next, the business is looking to ensure its investors are rewarded. For example, at present, the shares provide a dividend yield of over 7%. To provide some context, the FTSE 100 average is 3.8%. Although I understand dividends are never guaranteed, as the world relies more on greener alternatives, this could grow.

Despite my bullish stance, there are a couple of risks to be wary of that could impact growth and returns. Firstly, higher interest rates could hamper growth and earnings. This is because debt usually funds new assets, and is costlier during times of higher rates. The other issue is that setting up solar and wind farms, and maintaining them, isn’t an easy or cheap endeavour. This could hinder returns and slow growth.

Overall I reckon tapping into the renewable energy market at this stage could be a savvy move.

Covering all bases

Another investment trust I like the look of is Scottish Mortgage. This pick is a bit different compared to Renewables Infrastructure as Scottish invests in different growth stocks across the globe.

The business has a track record of seeking out high-growth opportunities, and sticking with them, even when others can’t see the value. A great example of this is when the trust invested in Tesla, when many others were hesitant. It paid off nicely later down the line. However, I do understand that past performance is never a guarantee of the future.

Moving on, the diversification that Scottish shares offer is a plus point for me. Diversification is a great way to mitigate risk.

It is worth noting that there are a couple of challenges that come with Scottish Mortgage shares too. For example, the firm holds positions in unlisted firms, which means valuations can be skewed. After all, the stock market can’t value unlisted businesses. Plus, sometimes, these firms may not make it to the market or end up falling by the wayside. In turn, performance and returns could be hurt.

Overall, Scottish Mortgage has a great track record of performance and investor returns. It also has positions in some of the most exciting growth stocks around. These include Nvidia and Amazon, to name a couple. For long-term investing and growth, I see Scottish Mortgage as a no-brainer for me.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Investing £10K into this FTSE 100 giant could bag me a second income worth £980

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains how dividend investing in the right picks could help build a second income stream, as well as…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

The Nasdaq just tanked. Here are 3 US growth stocks to consider for an ISA now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These Nasdaq stocks have a lot of potential in the long run and Edward Sheldon believes they could be worth…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Potentially 42% undervalued, is this FTSE 100 company a sleeping giant?

| Gordon Best

The FTSE 100 is full of opportunities for the patient investor, and I think I may have found one that…

Read more »

Investing Articles

AstraZeneca, a mega-cap growth stock that just got cheaper!

| Dr. James Fox

Our writer takes a closer look at this growth stock -- which also happens to be the largest company of…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

ITV shares down after revenue guidance cut in first-half interim results

| Mark David Hartley

After releasing results this morning, the ITV share price slumped. But with several metrics looking positive, how will this effect…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock’s down 50%, and a director just bought 8,000 shares

| Ben McPoland

Directors of this blue-chip company have been snapping up a load of its shares. Should I do likewise and buy…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The BT share price is far too cheap, analysts say!

| Dr. James Fox

The BT share price fell on Thursday 25 July after the company's Q1 results. Dr James Fox takes a closer…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is this the start of a stock market crash?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Global stock markets are experiencing some turbulence at the moment. Could investors be looking at a major decline in share…

Read more »