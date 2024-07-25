Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » After an ugly week, I still love this S&P 500 company

After an ugly week, I still love this S&P 500 company

Nothing moves faster than bad news in the market, and this S&P 500 company saw a huge decline in its share price as the world’s largest IT outage hit users.

Gordon Best
Latest posts by Gordon Best (see all)
Published
| More on:
Illustration of flames over a black background

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) has faced a volatile week, with its stock plummeting 27.1% in just seven days. This sharp decline might have some investors questioning their positions, but for those willing to look beyond the short-term turbulence, I believe the S&P 500 firm remains a compelling investment opportunity in the cybersecurity space.

A wild week

The recent downturn was triggered by a major IT outage on 19 July 2024 that affected millions of users worldwide. Crowdstrike President Michael Sentonas publicly apologised for the disruption, explaining that a planned update had exposed a logic flaw, resulting in the infamous ‘blue screen of death’ for many Microsoft users.

While this incident is undoubtedly a setback, it’s crucial to view it in the broader context of the firm’s overall performance. Despite the recent tumble, the shares are still up an impressive 78.1% over the past year, significantly outperforming both the broader software industry and the US market.

So what sets the business apart in the cybersecurity field? For starters, I see some robust financial health and growth potential. Analysts forecast earnings growth of 34.64% per year, a testament to a strong market position and expanding customer base. The company also achieved profitability this year, a significant milestone in growth-focused tech.

It’s worth noting that the firm’s market capitalisation stands at a robust US$64.2bn, reflecting investor confidence in its long-term prospects. The price-to-sales ratio of 19.9 times, while high, is not uncommon for high-growth tech companies, especially those in the cybersecurity sector.

What interests me most, however, is that even after an impressive rally, the shares are still potentially undervalued by as much as 42%, according to a discounted cash flow (DCF) calculation.

Growing capabilities

The innovative cloud-native platform, Falcon, continues to set the standard for endpoint security. As cyber threats evolve and become more sophisticated, the demand for advanced security solutions is only likely to increase. Management’s focus on leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning to detect and respond to threats positions it well to capitalise on this growing market.

The recent outage, while serious, also demonstrates a commitment to transparency and customer service. The swift response and willingness to take responsibility for the issue speak volumes about its corporate culture and values. Sentonas’ acknowledged the possibility of compensation discussions, showing readiness to address the fallout directly.

Risks

Of course, many potential risks remain. The cybersecurity landscape is highly competitive, and management will need to continue innovating to maintain its edge. The sector is also known for its volatility, with an average weekly movement of 8%. I suspect there may also be lengthy legal and financial repercussions from the recent outage.

One for the future

However, for long-term investors, the current dip in the shares could present an attractive opportunity. With its strong growth trajectory, innovative technology, and crucial role in an increasingly digital world, it remains a compelling investment option in the S&P 500.

The company’s ability to bounce back from this setback and continue its growth trajectory will be crucial to watch in the coming months. With cyber threats becoming increasingly sophisticated and prevalent, CrowdStrike’s role in safeguarding digital assets is more critical than ever. I’ll be starting a position at the next opportunity.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Gordon Best has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended CrowdStrike. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock’s down 50%, and a director just bought 8,000 shares

| Ben McPoland

Directors of this blue-chip company have been snapping up a load of its shares. Should I do likewise and buy…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The BT share price is far too cheap, analysts say!

| Dr. James Fox

The BT share price fell on Thursday 25 July after the company's Q1 results. Dr James Fox takes a closer…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is this the start of a stock market crash?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Global stock markets are experiencing some turbulence at the moment. Could investors be looking at a major decline in share…

Read more »

Investing Articles

As the Anglo American share price holds up on H1 results, should I buy?

| Alan Oscroft

Failed takeover attempts and major restructuring all affect the Anglo American share price. Here's what's happening at H1 time.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why the Centrica share price is tanking! And is this an opportunity?

| Dr. James Fox

The Centrica share price was down 8% in early trading. Our writer explores whether this is an opportunity for investors.

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Unilever share price surges! Here’s why it’s topping the FTSE 100

| Dr. James Fox

The Unilever share price surged by more than 5% on Thursday. Our writer takes a closer look at the company's…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

The AstraZeneca share price dips as the company raises full-year guidance!

| Kevin Godbold

AstraZeneca's biopharmaceutical business is delivering ongoing growth, so share price weakness now may be a buying opportunity.

Read more »

Front view of a mixed-race couple walking past a shop window and looking in.
Investing Articles

I think the Next share price should be higher. Here’s why

| Gordon Best

The Next share price has had an impressive year or so, but I think there could still be more growth…

Read more »