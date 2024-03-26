Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 Warren Buffett-style FTSE 100 stocks to consider for an ISA

2 Warren Buffett-style FTSE 100 stocks to consider for an ISA

A focus on quality and value has made the Omaha native the most successful investor in history. Here are two FTSE 100 shares I think he’d adore.

Royston Wild
Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Warren Buffett is (in this Fool’s opinion) the gold standard when it comes to investing idols. His money-making strategies have been a big influence on my own stocks portfolio that’s dominated by FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares.

Since he bought his first share in 1941, the ‘Sage of Omaha’ has amassed a fortune north of $135bn. This makes him the sixth richest man on the planet, and clearly someone worth listening to when it comes to investing strategy.

Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway firm may focus on US stocks. But there are plenty on the FTSE that I think he’d love. Here are two I think he’d buy if he was building his own Stocks and Shares ISA.

SSE

Warren Buffett loves stocks with so-called economic moats. These are competitive advantages that help companies defend their profits from external threats, and assist them in maintaining (or growing) their market share.

Energy supplier SSE (LSE:SSE) is one such Footsie share. The business of energy generation, transmission and distribution requires significant capital investment that makes it tough for new entrants to compete. SSE expects to spend a whopping £20.5bn over the five years to 2026/27 alone.

In addition, the company operates in a very regulated environment. So even if another company comes along with significant financial resources, rigorous levels of compliance may not make it a profitable endeavour for them.

I think SSE’s focus on green energy gives it the potential to deliver brilliant earnings growth over the long term. Wind farm operators like this will play a critical role in helping Britain keep the lights on as the country transitions from fossil fuels.

The business is rapidly growing its green energy network to exploit this opportunity too. Dogger Bank — the world’s biggest offshore wind farm — delivered its first power in October. SSE plans to add 5GW of new capacity in the five years to 2026/27.

Earnings may suffer some turbulence during calm periods when power generation drops. But over the long term I think it can prove a lucrative investment.

Diageo

I’m fairly certain that Diageo (LSE:DGE) would feature greatly in any ISA Buffett invested in. His Berkshire Hathaway company already owns shares in the drinks giant!

There are two reasons I consider this to be an ‘ultimate’ Buffett-style stock. The billionaire investor loves to buy quality stocks when they’re on sale. And this FTSE 100 business has lost almost 20% of its value over the past year.

It’s also because Diageo has formidable economic moats. Products like Captain Morgan rum, Guinness stout and Smirnoff vodka have terrific brand power that competitors simply can’t compete with.

This is thanks in large part to the company’s eye-popping marketing budgets that keep its labels fashionable. Diageo spent a stunning $2bn on marketing in the six months to December alone.

Sales may struggle a little longer if consumer spending remains under the cosh. Troubles in its Latin America and Caribbean territory have weighed heavily more recently. But the Footsie firm has recovered from such turbulence before and delivered brilliant returns to its investors.

Trading on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 18.9 times, I think Diageo shares look pretty cheap right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Diageo Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5,000 in Aviva shares 7 months ago, how much would I have now?

| Mark David Hartley

Aviva shares have enjoyed significant growth in the past seven months but this Fool got in late. Has he missed…

Read more »

Growth Shares

This stock that Warren Buffett owns recently hit 52-week lows. Should I buy it?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith spots a Warren Buffett-owned stock that potentially could be a smart purchase due to it being undervalued in…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

3 things that could send the Rolls-Royce share price higher in 2024, and why I worry about them

| Alan Oscroft

Who'd have thought, a year ago, that the Rolls-Royce share price would turn into a quick six-bagger? What might another…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why I wouldn’t touch Ocado shares with a bargepole

| Christopher Ruane

After an upbeat quarterly trading statement for its retail business, our writer still has no interest in buying Ocado shares.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

As strong trading pushes the Ocado share price up, is it now time to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

An early 8% rise in the Ocado share price after the latest news? Could forward-looking shareholders finally be set to…

Read more »

Young black female footballer training on stadium pitch
Investing Articles

Should I buy Nike shares for my Stocks and Shares ISA before 5 April?

| Ben McPoland

Shares of Nike have lagged the market over the last five years. Is it time for me to buy more…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

This FTSE stock is one I’m buying for the long term

| Jesse Williamson

Jesse Williamson explains why this FTSE 100 dividend stock is due to become a new addition to their portfolio in…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Time for me to buy more of this 10%-yielding FTSE gem after strong 2023 results?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE firm’s share price surged on strong 2023 results, but I think there still looks to be value left…

Read more »