Home » Investing Articles » 3 magnificent investment trusts to consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2024

3 magnificent investment trusts to consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2024

Have money to invest within a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here are three top-performing investment trusts to take a look at in 2024.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing Stocks and Shares ISA savings in investment trusts can be a smart move. These products tend to offer diversified exposure to the stock market at a relatively low cost.

Here, I’m going to highlight three investment trusts that have delivered great returns in recent years. I think they could be worth considering as part of a diversified ISA portfolio.

Easy access to tech stocks

First up is the Allianz Technology Trust (LSE: ATT), a niche trust that’s focused on technology stocks.

It’s managed by the highly experienced AllianzGI Global Technology team, which is based near Silicon Valley (where many of the world’s top tech companies are located).

One reason I like this trust is that it provides exposure to a broad mix of tech businesses. Not only does it hold mega-cap tech giants such as Microsoft and Nvidia but it also holds less well known companies such as cybersecurity specialist CrowdStrike and chip manufacturing equipment maker Lam Research.

While this trust has delivered outstanding long-term returns (for the five-year period to the end of January its share price rose 135%), it does carry a higher level of risk than a broad global equity trust. If tech stocks experience a short-term pullback (and they often do), it’s likely to underperform.

Taking a long-term view however, I think it’s likely to do well. Looking ahead, the world is only going to become more digital.

Beating the S&P 500

Next, we have JPMorgan American (LSE: JAM). This is a US equity-focused trust managed by experts at financial services powerhouse JPMorgan.

It aims to generate capital growth by investing in high-quality businesses with good management and strong balance sheets.

What I like about this trust is that it has exposure to both growth and value stocks. This means it has the potential to outperform in different market conditions.

Performance has certainly been strong lately. For the five-year period to the end of January, the trust’s share price rose 128% – miles ahead of the S&P 500 index’s return of 99%.

Of course, the risk here is that the US market – which has been strong in recent years – could experience a period of underperformance. This is something to consider.

In the long run however, I think the US market is likely to keep delivering strong returns. After all, it’s currently home to many of the world’s most dominant companies.

Europe’s best companies

Finally, we have the BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (LSE: BRGE). This is another growth focused product.

However, its focus is on Europe (including the UK). European equities are often ignored by UK investors. And I think that’s a shame. While the region may not have the same track record as the US, it is home to some fantastic companies including the likes of diabetes drug specialist Novo Nordisk, semiconductor manufacturing equipment maker ASML, and luxury goods giant LVMH (all of which are in this trust).

One downside to this product is that its ongoing charges are 0.98% a year. That’s quite a high fee for an investment trust.

However, given that the trust has returned about 100% over the last five years (to 28 February), versus around 62% for its benchmark (the FTSE World Europe ex UK Index), I can justify the charges here.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in ASML, Lam Research, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ASML, CrowdStrike, Lam Research, Microsoft, Novo Nordisk, and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

This stock could turn my ISA into a second income machine

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through a FTSE 250 stock with a current dividend yield of 6.46% that could offer him a…

Read more »

Red briefcase with the words Budget HM Treasury embossed in gold
Investing Articles

The FTSE 250 shares at the top of my buy list in March

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks the stock market is overlooking a pair of FTSE 250 opportunities. He’s looking to buy shares in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With £1,000 to invest in March, I’d buy 32 shares of this FTSE 100 growth stock to aim for a million

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks investors aiming to build wealth should take a look at shares in FTSE 100 growth machine Bunzl.

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Why I don’t believe Warren Buffett sold Apple shares in Q4 2023

| Stephen Wright

A recent filing from Berkshire Hathaway indicates that Warren Buffett made a surprising move in the stock market. But Stephen…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares are up 147%. Where do they go next?

| Charlie Keough

Rolls-Royce shares have been on a tear. But where do they go from here? This Fool thinks they could keep…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Here’s how many Lloyds shares I’d need for £100 a month passive income

| Alan Oscroft

I reckon FTSE 100 dividend shares are the best way to invest for long-term passive income. Here's how I'd use…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

These 10 FTSE 100 shares are making ISA investors millionaires. So how many do I hold?

| Harvey Jones

Plenty of ISA investors have made a million by investing in a balanced portfolio of FTSE 100 shares. So which…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

The Lloyds share price is 28% below target price! Opportunity beckons?

| Dr. James Fox

It's not been a bad month for this banking giant, with the stock up 9%. However, is the Lloyds share…

Read more »