3 top FTSE dividend stocks to consider buying before it’s too late

When’s the best time to buy dividend stocks? Surely it’s when their share prices are low and the yields are at their highest, isn’t it?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

It’s probably never too late to buy good long-term dividend stocks. But we can easily miss chances to buy them at really cheap prices. I think these three could be good long-term buys. But I reckon the best opportunities might soon pass.

BT Group

I’ll start with one that’s maybe a bit controversial. BT Group (LSE: BT.A). It’s been paying decent dividends for years, with a current forward yield of 5.7%.

But at the same time, it’s been shelling out huge amounts in capital expenditure (capex) and, at the same time, building enormous debts. As sentiment’s faded, the share price has fallen 25% in the past five years.

So what do I think’s changing? Well, the price jump since May’s all down to the company telling us it’s passed the point of peak capex, and is at an “inflection point“.

Investors might see BT at a point of cash flow reversal, with more and more of the stuff rolling in over the next few years. And the bearish sentiment of the past few years could reverse.

There’s still some way to go mind, and it can take a long time to regain the market’s confidence. BT might need another couple of sets of results so people can see money where its mouth is.

But I think confidence in the dividend must be firmer now.

National Grid

My next pick, National Grid (LSE: NG.), has also been through a key change. But this time we saw the share price pushed down, not up.

It’s all about the new stock issue, at a bargain price to existing shareholders. It diluted the dividend and I can understand the share price fall. But I see it as overdone.

The forecast dividend yield, currently 6%, looks pretty good. Especially for a stock I think has one of the most stable outlooks of any in the FTSE 100.

The risk is that long-term confidence in the dividend might not recover. And now it’s done it once, what’s to stop National Grid issuing more shares whenever it wants a bit more capital? And diluting the dividend a bit more.

But if confidence does hold and the share price recovers, I can see that 6% yield not lasting much longer.

Phoenix Group Holdings

My final choice, Phoenix Group Holdings (LSE: PHNX), is simply because of its big dividend. Well, and because I see a decent chance it could be sustainable.

Again, the share price has had a bad few years, along with most of the insurance sector.

And I just can’t see a 10% dividend staying at 10% for very long.

Surely one of two things has to happen. Either the dividend won’t be sutainable and will be cut. Or investors will wise up and start buying the shares, pushing the price up and the yield down.

Forecasts show it will be steady in the next few years, but not covered by earnings. And that, whether the earnings cover can be achieved, could determine which of my two scenarios will come to pass.

These three could go either way. But they have to be worth considering for dividend investors.