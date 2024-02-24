Home » Investing Articles » Just released: our latest Hidden Winners ‘sell’ recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

Just released: our latest Hidden Winners ‘sell’ recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

Here at The Motley Fool, we don’t hide the fact that ‘selling’ is part of the investment equation.

Mark Rogers
Premium content from Motley Fool Hidden Winners UK

In this service, we highlight what we believe to be the very best small-cap businesses listed on the UK market. Typically these will be companies valued at between £200m and £500m, and many of them could be listed on AIM, the so-called junior market run by the London Stock Exchange.

“When I first recommended [this stock], I was given confidence by an exceptional long-term dividend track record. It’s therefore surprising to see the company announce it is cutting the interim dividend, after a seven-year stretch when the yearly dividends increased by 46%, with profits rising 64% in the same period.”

Mark Stones, Hidden Winners

Our latest ‘Sell’ recommendation:

Redacted

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

