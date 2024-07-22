Just released: our 3 best dividend-focused stocks to buy before August [PREMIUM PICKS]

Premium content from Motley Fool Share Advisor UK
Our monthly Ice Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of income-focused Ice recommendations, to help Fools build out their portfolios.
- B&M’s share price was down roughly 17% year to date as of writing (16th July) due to investor fears over slowing growth for the UK’s leading discounter.
- While FY25 is likely going to be a year of negative like-for-like growth at B&M’s UK stores, the sky is not collapsing on the business. In Q1 overall group revenue was still up 2.4% year-on-year thanks to new store openings, great trading from B&M France, and Heron Foods continuing to do well.
- We were also told in the Q1 trading update that gross margins were strong and the company is exiting the summer months with a clean inventory position. That its buying teams accomplished this despite a poor summer so far weather-wise points to the impressive work in forecasting and purchasing B&M’s purchasing managers do.
- Although free cash flow is going to continue reducing from the peak of the lockdown-impacted pandemic years, B&M is still recording significantly higher profits and cash flow than it was pre-pandemic. With rising scale and the French business growing quickly and now profitable, we’re hopeful that can continue.
- At 13 times trailing earnings with a trailing ordinary payout of 3.1% supplemented by fairly regular special dividends, we think B&M is worth considering this month.