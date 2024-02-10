I’d target £200 a month of extra income by spending £94 a week on shares

Our writer explains some nuts and bolts of how he would invest in the stock market to try and build extra income streams approaching £100 weekly.

Some more money coming in on a regular basis without having to work for it? Yes, please! While such extra income may sound too good to be true, in fact the situation I just described is one that millions of ordinary people are in, thanks simply to owning dividend shares.

Even if I had zero savings and no stock market experience, I could start putting money aside on a regular basis to try and build a sizeable extra income. Here is how.

Owning dividend shares: an example

Imagine that I decided I like the look of retailer Dunelm (LSE: DNLM). It has a large customer base, proven business model and operates in a market likely to experience ongoing demand.

I also look for a competitive advantage when buying shares. I think Dunelm’s brand and large range of proprietary products help give it that.

The current Dunelm share price looks alright to me, as it trades on around 15 times earnings. I do not think that is cheap, but I would still consider paying such a valuation for a good business.

Dunelm yields around 3.9%, meaning that if I invest £100 today in Dunelm shares I would hopefully earn £3.90 in dividends each year just for owning the shares.

In fact, though, that yield excludes special dividends. Including them, the current yield is 7.5%.

Special dividends are not guaranteed, but then again neither are ordinary ones. That is why I try to find great businesses at attractive prices, that I think have strong future dividend potential.

Setting up passive income streams

Once I found such shares, how could I buy them?

To do that, I would need some sort of dealing account. So I would set up a share-dealing account or Stocks and Shares ISA.

Without a lump sum to invest in the stock market, I could drip-feed money in based on my own financial circumstances. That would let me buy dividend shares and start generating extra income.

Aiming for a target

In this example, imagine I put £200 each month into shares at an average yield of 7.5%, like Dunelm’s current yield when including special dividends.

I would spread it across different shares, to reduce the impact on my extra income streams if a share cut or cancelled its dividend (as Dunelm itself did in 2000).

Doing that, and reinvesting the dividends as I went along, after 15 years I ought to be earning around £4,860 of income annually. That comes out at about £94 per week on average.

But what if I wanted the extra income sooner?

I could then decide not to reinvest my dividends and instead take them out as I received them. That would mean I ought to start generating cash income from year one. The flipside is that it would take me longer to hit my weekly target (around 28 years altogether).

Taking either approach, I could start from nothing today and work towards earning a sizeable extra income.