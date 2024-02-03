Home » Investing Articles » 8.1% dividend yield! Should I snap up ITV shares after the latest ‘buy’ rating?

8.1% dividend yield! Should I snap up ITV shares after the latest ‘buy’ rating?

This well-known FTSE 250 stock is currently carrying a monster dividend yield and just got the nod of approval from analysts.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

ITV (LSE: ITV) shares have lost over half their value in five years. Consequently, the dividend yield now stands above 8%.

On 25 January, broker Shore Capital rated the FTSE 250 stock a ‘buy’. Its analysts argued that ITV’s production business should benefit as streaming services like Netflix double down on their original content.

So, should I buy ITV shares?

Relevance

One of the first things I consider when deciding whether to invest in a company is relevance. Do consumers still love its products and services? Or is it seemingly going the way of the dodo (Cineworld, Blockbuster, etc.)?

ITV will be 69 years old in September. Does it still have relevance in 2024?

I think it does, yes. Look at Mr Bates vs The Post Office, the recent four-part television drama series made by ITV Studios.

Centring around the real-life scandal of wrongly-convicted Post Office workers, it was very well-received by critics. More importantly, over 1.2m viewers signed a petition calling for justice, which quickly prompted new legislation from the government.

The series brought in 10.9m viewers and was ITV’s biggest new drama in over a decade. It even beat the 2010 launch of Downton Abbey, which is interesting because it was widely assumed such terrestrial hits were a thing of the past.

Within two weeks, the series had reportedly been watched 16.6m times on ITVX, the broadcaster’s streaming platform.

I’d say all this definitely counts as relevance.

A hit factory

While such hit shows will continue to attract advertisements, the overall advertising market remains very weak. As such, management expects full-year 2023 total advertising revenue to be down around 8% versus 2022 (which was strong due to the FIFA World Cup).

Meanwhile, brokers see full-year net profit falling to £324m from £428m in 2022. And not much growth is pencilled in for 2024.

However, by 2026, the firm expects two-thirds of revenue to come from ITV Studios and streaming. It also aims to increase total streaming hours from 737m hours in H1 2023 to 2bn by 2026.

Another positive is ITV Studios, the division that makes content for ITV and sells it to other streamers. It recently produced Fifteen-Love for Amazon Prime and season five of Love Island USA for Peacock. And that’s just the tip of a larger production iceberg.

Given the unfavourable economics of streaming, which involve huge upfront content spending with little certainty of success, I expect more streaming companies to licence ready-made content from hit factories like ITV Studios.

Will I buy shares?

The dividend of approximately 5p per share for 2023 translates into a yield of 8.1%. That payment is forecast to be covered 1.6 times by earnings, which is fairly decent coverage.

Meanwhile, the shares trading at just 7.6 times forecast earnings.

Unfortunately, I’m worried the stock’s cheapness is justified. After all, the company’s net income today is less than it was in 2016. It could decline further due to relentless competition from Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Apple TV, and more.

Crucially, unlike ITV, these companies don’t have to worry about their digital content cannibalising traditional broadcasting services.

I’m a big fan of ITV’s content (I found its Changing Ends hilarious). But given these challenges, I’m not tempted to follow the broker’s buy recommendation.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Ben McPoland has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Apple, and ITV. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman wearing a headscarf on virtual call using headphones
Investing Articles

If I invest £10,000 in the FTSE 100, how much passive income would I receive?

| Charlie Carman

Our writer explores how much passive income investors could earn via a lump sum in the Footsie. He also takes…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £20K in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a 7.3% yield in 2024

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane outlines how he would put a £20K Stocks and Shares ISA to work in the current market, to…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

Could these cheap shares rise 25% in the next year?

| Oliver Rodzianko

This Fool has been looking for cheap shares he thinks could rise fast. Here's a company he believes has the…

Read more »

Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway
Investing Articles

Should I buy Taylor Wimpey shares before they break £1.50?

| John Fieldsend

House prices are up in January! Is this a golden opportunity to buy Taylor Wimpey shares while the housing sector…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

With a spare £5 a day, I’d target £890 in extra income each month like this

| Christopher Ruane

For a fiver a day, this writer explains how he would aim to earn almost £900 on average each month…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

I’d buy 5,102 shares of this FTSE 100 share for £1,000 a year in passive income (or more!)

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he believes buying into this household name might put him on the path to a growing…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how many Tesco shares I’d need for £100 a month in passive income

| Ben McPoland

This Fool considers how many shares of the UK's leading supermarket he'd need to buy in order to try and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Shell shares rise due to higher dividends and buybacks. Is it worth my money?

| Oliver Rodzianko

Shell shares are getting some well-deserved attention after a significant announcement. Oliver Rodzianko takes a look at the investment potential…

Read more »