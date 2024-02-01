Home » Investing Articles » If I could only buy 2 FTSE 100 shares in February, it would be these

If I could only buy 2 FTSE 100 shares in February, it would be these

Buying FTSE 100 shares is one of the simplest and most effective ways to build wealth. This Fool picks out two he’s eyeing this month.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged black male working at home desk

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When it comes to buying high-quality blue-chip companies, I think there’s no better place to look than the FTSE 100. It’s full to the brim with such shares. What’s more, many look severely undervalued right now.

It’s been a volatile few years in the stock market. If I had to put money on it, I’d expect 2024 to be the same. However, by buying quality, and letting time work its magic, I’m confident of building wealth in the decades to come.

With that, I’m looking to add to my holdings in February. These two shares are contenders.

Luxury powerhouse

Luxury goods stalwart Burberry (LSE: BRBY) has been through a torrid spell. Some 46.1% has been shaved off its share price in the last 12 months. It’s down over 6.6% in 2024 already.

But I think that could make it a savvy buy. Granted, the firm has taken a hit. But wouldn’t now be a smart time to swoop in and load up on its cheap shares?

I’d say so. And with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 11.6, its shares do look like a bargain. Its historic average is around 24. In my opinion, that suggests there’s plenty of value to be had.

The firm’s been hit in recent times by a slowdown in global luxury spending. Inflation has squeezed the pockets of consumers. No doubt it’ll continue to struggle in the months ahead as people continue to be more careful when it comes to splashing out on high-end goods.

However, I’m expecting sentiment around Burberry to pick up as the year goes on and interest rates are hopefully cut. This should see consumer spending pick up.

Short-term headwinds don’t concern me. Long term, I’m confident Burberry will find its mojo again. A 4.7% dividend yield will tide me over for the time being.

Banking giant

Continuing the theme of undervalued shares that have endured a rough patch, I’m also looking at Barclays (LSE: BARC).

The stock has struggled in the last few years as macroeconomic pressures have taken their toll. Raging inflation and high interest rates have seen investors turn their backs on the Blue Eagle Bank. In the last year, it’s down 19.5%.

Yet I think Barclays now looks like one of the best bargains out there. It trades on a P/E ratio of 4.5. That’s dirt cheap. Coupled with that, its yield is over 5%, covered comfortably by earnings. Even so, it’s worth noting that dividends are never guaranteed.

There’s plenty more to like about the stock. For example, in February the bank will undergo a strategic review as it focuses on issues such as cost-cutting and capital allocation. This will hopefully help it refine its strategic direction going forward.

Interest rates will impact the performance of its shares this year. While higher rates provide extra income, they also include risks such as defaults and credit impairments. So, I’d expect further volatility. That said, like Burberry, I’d suspect any cuts will offer Barclays a major boost.

At its current price, I think Barclays is too cheap to ignore. This month, I’m keen to top up my position with any spare cash.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has positions in Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Burberry Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Calendar showing the date of 5th April on desk in a house
Investing Articles

£3k to invest? I’d buy these 3 dividend giants in a Stocks and Shares ISA before April 

| Harvey Jones

A Stocks and Shares ISA is a brilliant home for a portfolio of income-generating FTSE 100 dividend stocks. Here are…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
US Stock

AMD stock has risen to $168. But here’s where the share price could be in 5 years

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

AMD appears to have huge potential given its exposure to artificial intelligence. Here, Edward Sheldon looks at where the stock…

Read more »

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

A bunch of stocks the market hates

| G A Chester

WH Smith and Saga have just released updates with notable positive news. They're part of a whole bunch of unloved…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Shell share price ticks up as energy giant beats expectations!

| Dr. James Fox

The Shell share price pushed upwards after the company easily beat profit expectations. What does this mean for potential investors?

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 10% so far, will the easyJet share price take off in 2024?

| Dylan Hood

easyJet shares are soaring, rising over 50% in the last three months. This Fool discusses whether he thinks this growth…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

£10k in savings? This juicy FTSE 250 stock could make me £1,400 in passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how he can filter for some FTSE 250 gems that others might miss for passive income that's…

Read more »

Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema
Investing Articles

I think these 2 dividend shares look dirt cheap

| Charlie Keough

This Fool plans to build his nest egg by buying undervalued dividend shares. Here, he explores two he thinks are…

Read more »

A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.
Investing Articles

Down 42% in six months, why are investors putting the boot into this FTSE 250 icon?

| James Beard

It's been six months since I last looked at the investment case for this FTSE 250 legend. Since then, its…

Read more »