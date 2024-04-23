£9,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into a £12,300 annual passive income

This Fool explains how he’d target thousands of pounds in passive income every year by investing in high-quality businesses.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

There are plenty of ways people try and earn passive income. They could start a business or enter the property game. But by investing in blue-chip companies with proven business models, I hope to build passive income streams through dividends.

I find it one of the simplest methods. Companies pay dividends to shareholders as a form of profit sharing. With the excess cash they make every year, they look to reward loyal shareholders with a payout.

Of course, this isn’t always guaranteed. A business may not make enough money to pay them. Even if it does, it may decide not to. Dividends are never guaranteed.

However, by doing the correct due diligence, I reckon I could generate powerful streams of passive income to set me up for the years to come.

Putting the money to work

Let us say I have £9,000 stashed away in savings as an example. Of course, I could use whatever amount I had saved up, though this would impact how much income I receive.

Having that amount is no easy feat. So, I would want that hard-earned cash to work as hard as possible for me. That’s why I would set up a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Every UK investor has a £20,000 limit to use up every year. With the profits I make through the ISA, I do not pay a penny in tax.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Finding the best

After doing that, I would then start hunting for which shares to buy. There are a few factors I would take into consideration.

Firstly, I would look for companies with an already proven business model and a history of rewarding investors with sizeable dividends. While past performance is by no means an indication of potential future gains, this would give me greater confidence in the company’s future dividend prospects.

I would also make sure to diversify. I would opt for between five to 10 companies. By doing this, I offset risk.

As an example, let me share one stock I would happily add to my passive income portfolio today if I had the cash: Legal & General (LSE: LGEN).

I see many positives with the business. It operates in a sizeable market and is a well-known company with strong brand recognition and a large customer base. Furthermore, the industry it specialises in is predicted to see demand steadily rise in the years ahead.

To go with that, it has a current dividend yield of 8%, double the FTSE 100 average. In the last 10 years, its dividend has increased from 11.25p to 20.34p.

Of course, I suspect the stock will face further volatility this year as economic uncertainty could mean Legal & General’s clients pull out of funds. This would harm profits. However, as a long-term buy, I think Legal & General is a smart one.

Making passive income

Taking that 8% yield and applying it to my £9,000 ought to earn me £720 a year in passive income. That would come in handy, but it is some way off my £12,300 annual target.

To achieve that, I would simply keep reinvesting the dividends. On top of that, I would add a further £100 monthly contribution. Compounding at 8% annually, after 25 years my £9,000 could generate £12,300 in passive income a year.